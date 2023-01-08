How Tom Kim Wound Up Spending Christmas With The Spieths
A bromance is brewing on the PGA Tour between two of the game's most likeable stars
It's the PGA Tour bromance few saw coming but that makes total sense. After all, Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth are two of the most likeable players in world golf and share a similarly devastating emergence onto the sport's biggest stage.
The pair rank among the youngest ever to win on the PGA Tour - Spieth was 19 and Kim was 20, although he was less than two months older - and they both live in Dallas, Texas, where they are coached by Cameron McCormick.
A hub of Asian players make the city feel like a home from home for Kim, but with no family around, the Korean was due to spend Christmas alone. That is, until the Spieths intervened. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kim gave a glimpse into his growing friendship with the three-time Major winner.
Christmas with the Spieths.@JoohyungKim0621 spent time with the Spieth family over the holidays in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/mPaCby59wIJanuary 6, 2023
"Yeah, I mean, the more time I spent with Jordan just we kind of came closer friends. I think we shared a plane back from Hero back to Dallas, so I took the Jordan air.
"But yeah, he was really nice enough to invite me for Christmas. My family wasn't home and I was kind of by myself. So I got to spend some time with the Spieths and kind of babysit Sammy, which was really cool. He's the most wonderful little boy I think I've ever met. He's just absolutely amazing. So definitely I've seen a lot of kids, but he definitely makes it a lot easier."
"He's like the Sammy-whisperer," Spieth joked. "I think they’re so close in age that it actually makes it nice."
And as well as ending 2022 in each other's company, Spieth and Kim began their 2023 PGA Tour campaigns together for the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which appeared to do neither any harm as Kim fired an eight-under 65 while his Christmas host carded a six-under 67.
A Sunday showdown would have made for intriguing viewing, but in these troubling times for golf, we'll settle for a wholesome story to kick off 2023.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
