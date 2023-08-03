How To Watch Wyndham Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch a Wyndham Championship Live Stream 2023

This is the last chance for golfers to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. The pressing need to qualify has brought, among others, world number 24 Justin Thomas, and world number 31 Shane Lowry to Greensboro, North Carolina.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch Wyndham Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee time information.

This is the last regular season event on the PGA Tour, the final opportunity for golfers to get into the top 70 on the FedEx ranking and so qualify for the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the following week.

This has affected who is in the field this week. World ranked number 19 Sam Burns is the highest-ranked golfer to be here. Most of the world’s best are preferring to rest and prepare before what, they hope, will be three consecutive weeks of tournament golf. Defending champion Tom Kim, comfortably nestled in the playoff positions, is not in the field and will be resting his ankle injury this week. The 2021 winner, Kevin Kisner, is also not here. But he is 199th in the FedEx rankings.

For others, still needing to qualify, playing in the Wyndham Championship is a must. Every golfer bar one between 58 and 118 in the FedEx rankings is here. This group includes four past Major champions in Shane Lowry (76), Justin Thomas (79), Adam Scott (81) and Gary Woodland (97). Conversely only seven of the top 35 are at Sedgefield.

The par 70 Donald Ross design is one of the shorter layouts on Tour. The 507-yard par-4 18th is statistically the hardest hole on the layout. It has provided some grandstand finishes, notably in 2021 when the tournament culminated in a six-man playoff.

US TV Schedule – How To Watch Wyndham Championship Live Stream

All times ET

Thursday, August 3: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 4: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 5: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

Sunday, August 6: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Wyndham Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

Watch every session on ESPN Plus

Watch Wyndham Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)

Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.

Wyndham Championship Live Stream: How To Watch From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

UK TV Schedule – How To Watch Wyndham Championship Live Stream

All times BST

Thursday, August 3: 7pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, August 4: 7pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, August 5: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, August 3 6: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky SportsChannels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule – How to Watch Wyndham Championship Live Stream

All times AEST

Thursday, August 3: 9.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, August 4: 9.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 6: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, August 7: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from North Carolina here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Wyndham Championship tee times and groups: Round 1

Leaders' tee times (PDT/ET/BST/AEST) and scores

4.23am/7.23am/12.23pm/9.23pm Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns, Stewart Cink

Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns, Stewart Cink 4.34pm/7.34pm/12.34pm/9.34pm Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman

Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman 4.45am/7.45am/12.45pm/9.45pm Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry 10am/1pm/6pm/3am(Fri) Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis

Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis 10.11am/1.11pm/6.11pm/3.11am(Fri) Sungjae Im, Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan

