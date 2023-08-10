How To Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch a St Jude Championship Live Stream 2023

With the Regular Season completed, this week is the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Seventy golfers have qualified for the St Jude Championship, and 20 will be eliminated after this event, with the rest progressing to the next playoff event. Quadruple FedEx points are awarded in the St Jude Championship.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch St Jude Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee time information.

This event has had various changes in name and status over its 65 years. It was founded in 1958 as the Memphis Open and played at Colonial Country Club. In 1989 it moved to its present venue, TPC Southwind and in 2018 it became part of the World Golf Championship. With the WGC no more, this year the event became the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, replacing the Northern Trust.

The St Jude Championship is the first of three playoff tournaments. Points gained from the regular season are carried into this event, which awards 2,000 FedEx points to the winner (quadruple those of a Regular Season event). The top 70 players in the FedEx standings have qualified for the St Jude and, after this event, the 50 golfers with the most FedEx points for the season go on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club the following week. Then the 30 with the most points go into the Tour Championship.

Nine of the holes at TPC Southwind are doglegs and water is in play on the 10 of the holes and there are about a hundred bunkers across the layout. The course has smaller-than-average greens and making greens in regulation has normally been the key to success here. Only Ben Crane, in 2014, has won without being ranked inside the top ten for GIRs during the tournament.

How To Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream In The US

All times ET

Thursday, August 10: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 11: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 12: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

Sunday, August 13: 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the St Jude Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

Watch every session on ESPN Plus

Watch St Jude Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)

Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.

St Jude Championship Live Stream: How To Watch From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, August 10: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, August 11: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, August 12: 7pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, August 13: 7pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky SportsChannels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream In Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, August 10: 10.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, August 11: 10.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 13: 4am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, August 14: 4am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Tennessee here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

St Jude Championship tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST):

