How To Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
This week is the start of the FedExCup Playoffs
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
How To Watch a St Jude Championship Live Stream 2023
With the Regular Season completed, this week is the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Seventy golfers have qualified for the St Jude Championship, and 20 will be eliminated after this event, with the rest progressing to the next playoff event. Quadruple FedEx points are awarded in the St Jude Championship.
To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch St Jude Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee time information.
|Dates: August 10-14
|Venue: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
|TV channel: Golf Channel, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch every session: ESPN+ ($9.99/m)
|Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
This event has had various changes in name and status over its 65 years. It was founded in 1958 as the Memphis Open and played at Colonial Country Club. In 1989 it moved to its present venue, TPC Southwind and in 2018 it became part of the World Golf Championship. With the WGC no more, this year the event became the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, replacing the Northern Trust.
The St Jude Championship is the first of three playoff tournaments. Points gained from the regular season are carried into this event, which awards 2,000 FedEx points to the winner (quadruple those of a Regular Season event). The top 70 players in the FedEx standings have qualified for the St Jude and, after this event, the 50 golfers with the most FedEx points for the season go on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club the following week. Then the 30 with the most points go into the Tour Championship.
Nine of the holes at TPC Southwind are doglegs and water is in play on the 10 of the holes and there are about a hundred bunkers across the layout. The course has smaller-than-average greens and making greens in regulation has normally been the key to success here. Only Ben Crane, in 2014, has won without being ranked inside the top ten for GIRs during the tournament.
If you're looking to watch a St Jude Championship live stream, the article below will tell you how to view the latest PGA Tour tournament.
How To Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream In The US
All times ET
Thursday, August 10: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, August 11: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, August 12: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)
Sunday, August 13: 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the St Jude Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.
No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.
For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.
The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.
Watch every session on ESPN Plus
Watch St Jude Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)
Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.
St Jude Championship Live Stream: How To Watch From Outside Your Country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN
Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
How To Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream From The UK
All times BST
Thursday, August 10: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, August 11: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, August 12: 7pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, August 13: 7pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky SportsChannels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
How to Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream In Australia
All times AEST
Thursday, August 10: 10.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Friday, August 11: 10.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Sunday, August 13: 4am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Monday, August 14: 4am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Tennessee here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
St Jude Championship tee times and groups: Round 1
Selected groups and tee times (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST):
- 7.02am/10.02am/3.02pm/12.02am(Fri) Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka
- 7.14am/10.14am/3.14pm/12.14am(Fri) Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 7.26am/10.26am/3.26pm/12.26am(Fri) Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 9.44am/12.44pm/5.44pm/2.44am(Fri) Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor
- 9.56am/12.56pm/5.56pm/2.56am(Fri) Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Jay Monahan Admits Regrets Over Hasty PGA Tour/PIF Agreement Announcement
The PGA Tour Commissioner has spoken to the media for the first time since the controversial announcement on June 6th
By Michael Weston Published
-
Sprinkler Head Rule In Golf Explained
Want to know what the sprinkler head rule in golf is and when and how you can take relief? Read on...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
AIG Women's Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action
The world's best women golfers have gathered in England to play the fifth and final Major of the season. Watch a Women's Open Live Stream to see all the action
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Brian Harman Reveals He Had Heckling Fan Removed From Crowd During Open Final Round
The American cruised to victory at Hoylake, but had to deal with a few hecklers along the way
By Ben Fleming Published
-
LIV Golf Greenbrier Live Stream: How To Watch All The Action
Matthew Wolff and David Puig are joint leaders going into the final day. Follow a LIV Golf Greenbrier Live Stream to see all the action
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch Wyndham Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch a Wyndham Championship live stream where Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover share the lead going into the final day
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Women's Scottish Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action
Watch a Women's Scottish Open live Stream to follow the final round action as it happens in Ayrshire
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch 3M Open Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch a 3M Open live stream as Lee Hodges leads by five shots going into the final day
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Evian Championship Live Stream: How To Watch The Action
Celine Boutier, in her home country, leads by three going into the final day. Watch an Evian Championship Live Stream to see this final day action
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch Barracuda Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch a Barracuda Championship live stream, where Patrick Rodgers leads by a single point going into the final day
By Roderick Easdale Last updated