How To Watch Omega European Masters Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

How To Watch Omega European Masters live stream 2023

The European Masters has been a staple of the European Tour schedule since the tour's inception. Thriston Lawrence is the defending champion, having overcome Matt Wallace in a playoff last year. Seven of the last nine editions have been won after a playoff; the other two were won by a single shot.

Among the former champions in the field are world number eight Matt Fitzpatrick, winner in 2017 and 2018, and the 2021 champion Rasmus Højgaard. Højgaard is one of six in the field in with a chance of securing automatic Ryder Cup selection.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a European Masters live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

The European Masters has been played since 1923, originally under the name of the Swiss Open, and its host has been Crans-sur-Sierre since 1939. It has been a fixture of the fixture list of the European Tour since that tour was founded in 1972.

The Alpine course is not long at 6,808 yards and, at 4,000ft above sea level, the ball travels around 10% further here than normal. So long drivers are not particularly advantaged when attacking the sloping, mainly tree-line fairways of average width. The key to scoring low here is making the small upturned saucer greens in regulation. Of the most recent 16 winners, eight have ranked either first or second for Greens In Regulation.

This is the final qualifying event for automatic selection for the Ryder Cup. Three golfers qualify from the European Points Lists from which McIlroy and Rahm have already qualified. Robert MacIntyre is in third spot, closely followed by Yannik Paul. Six golfers who are playing in Switzerland can still theoretically qualify. (Tommy Fleetwood could also have done so, but he is not playing.)

If MacIntyre or Paul wins the European Masters, they will automatically qualify. Paul may also still qualify if he finishes no worse than tied third with two others, but that depends on how MacIntyre does.

Four others can theoretically qualify depending on how others also fare in Switzerland. Rasmus Højgaard and Adrian Otaegui both need to win to have any chance of so doing; Victor Perez has to finish at least solo second to have any hope of qualifying and Adrian Meronk could do so if he finishes no worse than tied second with one other player.

If you're looking to watch a European Masters live stream, the article below will tell you how to view the latest DP World tournament.

How To Watch 2023 European Masters Live Stream From The US

All times EDT

Thursday, August 31: 7.30am-5.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 1: 7.30am-5.30pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 2: 2pm-5.30pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 3: 2.30pm-5.30pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the European Masters. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

How To Watch 2023 European Masters Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to set up and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch 2023 European Masters Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, August 31: 12.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, September 1: 12.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, September 2: 11.30am-4.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, September 3: 11.30am-4.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £22 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch 2023 European Masters Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, August 31: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, September 1: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, Sepetmber 2: 8.30pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 27: 8.30pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Watching the European Masters in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Northern Ireland here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

2023 Omega European Masters tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PDT/ET/BST/AEST):

11.20am(Wed)/2.20am/7.20am/4.20pm Padraig Harrington, Alexander Björk, Danny Willett

Padraig Harrington, Alexander Björk, Danny Willett 11.40am(Wed)/2.40am/7.40am/4.40pm Robert MacIntyre, Yannik Paul, Adrian Meronk

Robert MacIntyre, Yannik Paul, Adrian Meronk 4.20am/7.20am/12.20pm/9.20pm Adrian Otaegui, Victor Perez, Rasmus Højgaard

Adrian Otaegui, Victor Perez, Rasmus Højgaard 4.30am/7.30am/12.30pm/9.30pm Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace, Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace, Nicolai Højgaard 4.40am/7.40am/12.40pm/9.40pm Thriston Lawrence, Todd Clements, Thorbjørn Olesen

