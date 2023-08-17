How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
This tri-sanctioned event by the DP World Tour, LET and LPGA involves men and women playing their own separate tournaments concurrently over the same courses
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
How To Watch an ISPS Handa World Invitational live stream 2023
This event involves men and women playing their own separate tournament concurrently over the same courses and for equal prize money. It is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA.
To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch an ISPS Handa World Invitational live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.
|Dates: August 17-20
|Venue: Galgorm Castle and Castlerock Golf Clubs, Northern Ireland
|TV channel: Golf Channel, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
The tournament was founded in 2019. That year the men’s event was part of the Challenge Tour but, after a Covid-induced hiatus in 2020, the event resumed in 2021, now elevated to become part of the DP World Tour.
For the men, the tournament is a resumption of the DP World schedule after a three-week summer break, and one of the last three events left to ensure automatic Ryder Cup qualification from the European Points List. Three qualify from this and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have already done so. The man currently in third, Robert MacIntyre, is in the field this week, but not those lying fourth to sixth, so this is a chance for him to advance his qualification.
Despite being co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA, most of the top women golfers are skipping the event, including last year’s champion Maja Stark and runner up Allisen Corpuz. The highest ranked women’s golfers in the field are Irishwoman Leona Maguire, 14th, England’s Georgia Hall, 16th and Yuna Nishimura from Japan, who is 63rd.
The first two rounds will be played over two courses, Galgorm Castle and Castlerock, with competitors playing a round at each, with the tee times alternating between groups of men and women. The top 70 in both the men’s and women’s events play in round 3, and the top 35 after round 3 will contest the final day.
The courses are enormously different in style. Castlerock is a traditional historic links course; Galgorm Castle is a modern parkland course, with narrow fairways and much water.
If you're looking for an ISPS Handa World Invitational live stream, the article below will tell you how to watch the latest DP, LPGA and LET Tour tournament.
How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream From The US
All times EDT
Thursday, August 17: 8am-11am (Golf Channel)
Friday, August 18: 8am-11am (Golf Channel)
Saturday, August 19: 8.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)
Sunday, August 20: 6am-11.30am (Golf Channel)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the ISPS Handa World Invitational. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.
No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.
For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.
How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream From Outside Your Country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to set up and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN
Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream From The UK
All times BST
Thursday, August 17: 1pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, August 18: 1pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, August 19: 1.30pm-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, August 20: 11pm-4.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
How to Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream From Australia
All times AEST
Thursday, August 17: 10pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Friday, August 18: 10pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Saturday, August 19: 10.30pm-3.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Sunday, August 20: 8pm-1.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Watching the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Northern Ireland here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.
It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.
ISPS Handa World Invitational tee times and groups: Round 1
Selected groups with tee times (PDT/ET/BST/AEST):
- 12.14am/3.14am/8.14am/5.14pm Mina Harigae, Anne Van Dam, Leona Maguire
- 4.41am/7.41am/12.41pm/9.41pm Romain Langasque, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Otaegui
- 5.03am/8.03am/1.03pm/10.03pm Tom McKibbin, Victor Perez, Ewen Ferguson
- 5.15am/8.15am/1.15pm/10.15pm Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela, Esther Henseleit
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Solheim Cup Team USA - As It Stands Ahead Of Finca Cortesin 2023
The key details you need to know about the USA team before the 2023 Solheim Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Get a +300 Odds Boost on McIlroy, Scheffler, or Rahm at the BMW Championship with DraftKings
Lock in a +300 odds boost on the favorites ahead of this week's BMW Championship, with DraftKings!
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
How To Watch LIV Golf Bedminster: Live Stream The Action
Cameron Smith takes a one-shot lead into the final round. Follow a LIV Golf Bedminster Live Stream to see all the action
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
Lucas Glover takes a one-shot lead into the final round. You can follow the final-round action on a St Jude Championship live stream
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
AIG Women's Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action
Charley Hull and American Lilia Vu are joint leaders going into the final round. Watch a Women's Open Live Stream to see all the third round action
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Brian Harman Reveals He Had Heckling Fan Removed From Crowd During Open Final Round
The American cruised to victory at Hoylake, but had to deal with a few hecklers along the way
By Ben Fleming Published
-
LIV Golf Greenbrier Live Stream: How To Watch All The Action
Matthew Wolff and David Puig are joint leaders going into the final day. Follow a LIV Golf Greenbrier Live Stream to see all the action
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch Wyndham Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch a Wyndham Championship live stream where Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover share the lead going into the final day
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Women's Scottish Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action
Watch a Women's Scottish Open live Stream to follow the final round action as it happens in Ayrshire
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch 3M Open Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch a 3M Open live stream as Lee Hodges leads by five shots going into the final day
By Roderick Easdale Last updated