How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch an ISPS Handa World Invitational live stream 2023

This event involves men and women playing their own separate tournament concurrently over the same courses and for equal prize money. It is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA.



To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch an ISPS Handa World Invitational live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

The tournament was founded in 2019. That year the men’s event was part of the Challenge Tour but, after a Covid-induced hiatus in 2020, the event resumed in 2021, now elevated to become part of the DP World Tour.

For the men, the tournament is a resumption of the DP World schedule after a three-week summer break, and one of the last three events left to ensure automatic Ryder Cup qualification from the European Points List. Three qualify from this and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have already done so. The man currently in third, Robert MacIntyre, is in the field this week, but not those lying fourth to sixth, so this is a chance for him to advance his qualification.

Despite being co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA, most of the top women golfers are skipping the event, including last year’s champion Maja Stark and runner up Allisen Corpuz. The highest ranked women’s golfers in the field are Irishwoman Leona Maguire, 14th, England’s Georgia Hall, 16th and Yuna Nishimura from Japan, who is 63rd.

The first two rounds will be played over two courses, Galgorm Castle and Castlerock, with competitors playing a round at each, with the tee times alternating between groups of men and women. The top 70 in both the men’s and women’s events play in round 3, and the top 35 after round 3 will contest the final day.

The courses are enormously different in style. Castlerock is a traditional historic links course; Galgorm Castle is a modern parkland course, with narrow fairways and much water.

If you're looking for an ISPS Handa World Invitational live stream, the article below will tell you how to watch the latest DP, LPGA and LET Tour tournament.

How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream From The US

All times EDT

Thursday, August 17: 8am-11am (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 18: 8am-11am (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 19: 8.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, August 20: 6am-11.30am (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the ISPS Handa World Invitational. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to set up and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, August 17: 1pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, August 18: 1pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, August 19: 1.30pm-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, August 20: 11pm-4.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, August 17: 10pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, August 18: 10pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, August 19: 10.30pm-3.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 20: 8pm-1.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Watching the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Northern Ireland here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

ISPS Handa World Invitational tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups with tee times (PDT/ET/BST/AEST):

12.14am/3.14am/8.14am/5.14pm Mina Harigae, Anne Van Dam, Leona Maguire

Mina Harigae, Anne Van Dam, Leona Maguire 4.41am/7.41am/12.41pm/9.41pm Romain Langasque, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Otaegui

Romain Langasque, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Otaegui 5.03am/8.03am/1.03pm/10.03pm Tom McKibbin, Victor Perez, Ewen Ferguson

Tom McKibbin, Victor Perez, Ewen Ferguson 5.15am/8.15am/1.15pm/10.15pm Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela, Esther Henseleit

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.