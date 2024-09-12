How To Get Solheim Cup Tickets

The 2024 Solheim Cup is almost here – and fans can still purchase tickets to the biennial team competition.

The best women’s golfers from the United States and Europe will face off at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, starting this Friday.

The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup is gearing up to be another fascinating contest, with the USA looking to win back the Cup from Europe for the first time since 2017.

Fans hoping to make a last-minute trip to Virginia this week are in luck as there are still a range of ticket options available.

There are two types of general admission tickets, which provide access to the tournament grounds, for the competition days that are still on offer.

A competition round ticket, which lets you attend one competition day during the week from Friday to Sunday, costs $110.

Meanwhile, a weekly ticket that allows you to attend the entire week costs $260.

Those same tickets are a fraction of the cost for juniors (aged 17 and under), with options for $20 competition round tickets and $50 weekly tickets.

There are also a couple of hospitality tickets still on offer, which come with access to the tournament grounds as well as an on-course venue with elevated views, and upgraded food and beverage options.

The clubhouse at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club during the 2024 Solheim Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tickets for the Solheim Pavillion, which offers hospitality access as well as a weekly ticket to the grounds, are $651 for Adults and $100 for juniors.

Access to the Captains Club, which comes with food and beverage included, costs $515 for adults and $150 for juniors for a daily ticket.

However, hospitality tickets for the Clubhouse, which includes an on-course viewing deck, valet parking and food and beverage, are sold out.

There are also group ticket packages and military tickets, which offer discounts to both current and former US Military members, available for purchase.

All tickets can be purchased on solheimcupusa.com/tickets and seatgeek.com, which also allows fans to resell tickets on the platform.

Depending on availability, there could also be tickets available for purchase at the venue.

FAQs about ticketing can be found here.

How to get 2026 Solheim Cup tickets

The Solheim Cup will next head to the Netherlands in 2026 at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt.

Tickets are not yet available for purchase, but fans can register for updates on the solheimcup2026.golf website.