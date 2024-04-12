How Much? The Crazy Sum The First Masters Winner's Green Jacket Sold For
Horton Smith's Green Jacket was put up for auction last year and fetched a hefty sum
If you’ve ever wondered how much a Green Jacket might sell for, then wonder no more.
Presented to the winner of The Masters each year, it is a prize coveted by all male professional golfers but one that is reserved for players who can tame the iconic Augusta National and outlast their opponents. It's perhaps the greatest of the many perks of winning The Masters.
The first to do so was Horton Smith, who triumphed in 1934 when it was known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament.
Smith reigned supreme again two years later but it wasn’t until the 1949 edition of the event when Augusta National Golf Club began the tradition of giving champions a Green Jacket.
The nine victors from 1934-1948, including Smith, were, however, given Green Jackets in recognition of their achievement.
Smith played in every Masters from its inception in 1934 until 1963, the year in which he passed away.
His jacket, a 43 long, was believed to be lost but it was put up for auction last year by a distant family member.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
And it fetched a hefty sum. Nearly $700,000 in fact. Sold through Green Jacket Auctions, the winning bid of $682,229.45 is believed to be the highest price paid for an item of golf memorabilia.
It is worth mentioning that not all Green Jackets are created equal, both literally and figuratively. The first is special, even if it wasn’t handed out until 15 years later.
There are others that would certainly going to carry serious value. Green Jackets owned by Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer or Seve Ballesteros would catch astronomical fees. They will, of course, never be available to buy or go up for auction.
We may never know how much someone would pay for one of those iconic bits of golfing history, but it's likely to be in the millions.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
GForce Wedge Trainer Review
Joel Tadman takes this short game training aid to the practice ground to see how it could help improve greenside results
By Joel Tadman Published
-
Open Champion Brian Harman Endures Restart Nightmare And Almost Equals Highest Nine-Hole Score Ever At The Masters
The Georgia-born left hander went from in contention at The Masters to struggling to make the cut thanks to a horrible last nine holes in round one
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Open Champion Brian Harman Endures Restart Nightmare And Almost Equals Highest Nine-Hole Score Ever At The Masters
The Georgia-born left hander went from in contention at The Masters to struggling to make the cut thanks to a horrible last nine holes in round one
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
10 Unique Ways Bryson DeChambeau’s Approach To Golf Is Unlike Any Other Pro
The one-time Major champion has an idiosyncratic and quirky approach to golf, from single-length irons to brain training and breathing methods
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘It’s Somewhat Close’ – When Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed Ballpark LIV Fee
The first-round leader at The Masters opened up on his huge LIV Golf signing fee not long after joining the circuit
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jordan Spieth In Danger Of Missing Masters Cut After Chipping Into Water And Carding A Nine Late In Round One
The 2015 Masters champion looks set to miss the weekend at Augusta National following a disastrous end to his first round
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jason Day's Malbon Championship Vest At The Masters
The former World No.1 is sporting a Malbon Golf Championship vest on Friday at Augusta, after his day one pants were a big talking point
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Impresses On Masters Day One With 23 Holes To Play On Friday
Woods played 13 holes in one-under-par on Thursday afternoon before play was called due to darkness
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Shoots His Lowest Ever Masters Round
The World No.1 fired his best ever Masters round to sit at six-under-par after day one at Augusta
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Why The Masters Gnome Has Proven To Be The Most Exclusive Purchase Of 2024
Selling out within an hour of the gift shop opening, the Masters garden gnome is a cult figure cult status
By Dan Parker Published