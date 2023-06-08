Hovland v Larrazabal - Who Should Have Won DP World Tour Player Of The Month?
Viktor Hovland won May's award - but this hasn't gone down well in certain corners
As announcements go, the game of golf has never been hit by anything quite so big, one that has rocked the sport and caused much surprise and controversy.
We are, of course, talking about Viktor Hovland, the DP World Tour’s Golfer of the Month for May – a decision that has been slammed by many, especially Pablo Larrazabal fans.
Hovland is in a rich vein of form. The Norwegian came very close to a maiden Major Championship title at this year’s Masters in April, and he managed to maintain his performance levels into May.
He came second at the PGA Championship, where he was the only player in the field without a round over par, which is some effort at the notoriously difficult Oak Hill Country Club.
No one would argue that this was a very impressive achievement, but there have been a number of other notable performances, with Spain’s Larrazabal enjoying quite a decent month of May himself.
Viktor Hovland voted May's Golfer of the Month 🇳🇴🏆#GolferOfTheMonth | @DPWorldJune 7, 2023
The 40-year-old from Barcelona has boosted his chances of making the Ryder Cup with a string of fine performances, his win at the KLM Open, victory number nine on the DP World Tour, being the latest of those.
Hovland received 48% of the votes in the DP World Tour’s Twitter poll, with Larrazabal registering just 13%. Meanwhile, Adrian Meronk, who became the first Polish player to win the Italian Open, claimed 36% of the votes.
Tough to win the golfer of the month now a days… we will keep working hard for it.. https://t.co/vu1WIqD0znJune 7, 2023
Golf fans were quick to have their say on Twitter, as were some of the players, including Larrazabal himself. “Tough to win the golfer of the month now a days… we will keep working hard for it,” he tweeted.
Most likely, this was said in jest, but others came across as a good deal more serious when sharing their views.
Agree , agree and agree !!! @DPWorldTour https://t.co/coMacTDdK3June 8, 2023
“As much as I like Viktor Hovland as a player, naming him player of the month is a lack of respect of as great magnitude over @plarrazabal. You should start considering more ur own players and not let the sparks of the pga superstars dazzle you so much. Shame on you @DPWorldTour,” said Alejandro Larrazabal Corominas, a comment that Romain Langasque replied to with, “Agree, agree and agree!!! @DPWorldTour.
Perhaps Larrazabal supporters felt that the result wasn't fair because prior to his KLM Open success, he also won the Korea Championship – although this did come at the end of April.
And maybe those late to offer their opinion will feel that the vote has been affected by Hovland's win at the Memorial Tournament. That, though, came in June, and is a PGA Tour, not DP World Tour, event.
Of course, there will be those who argue that Hovland's Oak Hill performance came on the Major stage. That said, maybe Major Championships should not come into the equation, only regular DP World Tour events.
That would perhaps be the only criticism you could aim at the DP World Tour's poll. As for the votes themselves, they come in from fans via Twitter.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
