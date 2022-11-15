Holland To Host Its First Solheim Cup In 2026
Bernardus Golf will host the 20th edition of the biennial tournament between Europe and the USA
Bernardus Golf near Eindhoven in the Netherlands has been confirmed as the venue for the 2026 Solheim Cup - the first time the country will host the event.
The Kyle Phillips-designed course only opened in 2018, but it has already built a solid reputation and has hosted the DP World Tour’s Dutch Open for the last two years. When play begins in the biennial tournament between Team Europe and Team USA, players will face a heathland course known for its compact layout, strategically placed water and bunkers.
Owner of Bernardus, Robert van der Wallen, was understandably delighted with the announcement. He said: “We are very excited to be hosting the Solheim Cup in 2026 and to partner with the Royal Dutch Golf Federation, IMG, the LET and LPGA. The opportunity to host such a globally significant sports event is a huge honour for our whole team.”
IMG is a company appointed by the LET as the delivery partner of the European Solheim Cup from 2026 to 2038, following a successful tournament in 2019 when it partnered with Visit Scotland for the event at Gleneagles. The company already has strong credentials in women’s golf as its global team currently owns, manages or supports two LPGA Majors and eight LPGA regular Tour events.
It is hoped the partnership will bring further success in 2026 – something the president of the Royal Dutch Golf Federation (NGF), Caroline Huyskes, is confident of achieving. She said: “I am proud that the Solheim Cup is coming to the Netherlands. This event contributes to the NGF strategy aimed at attracting women and rejuvenating the sport in our country. The fact that we have been able to bring one of the largest women’s sports tournaments in the world to the Netherlands is a reflection of our ambition and drive.”
Chief Executive of the LET, Alexandra Armas, was equally enthusiastic. She said: “Working with IMG, we believe that we have identified the ideal partner for the 2026 Solheim Cup in what will be the 20th edition of the match in Bernardus and the NGF. Their vision and commitment align perfectly with ours, and the course and facilities, as well as the NGF’s inclusive ambitions for the nation, will deliver a fantastic experience for players, community and fans alike.”
The 2023 Solheim Cup is being held at Finca Cortesin in Spain between 22 and 24 September, while the 2024 tournament takes place at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, USA, between 10 and 15 September. Dates for the 2026 Solheim Cup are to be confirmed.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
