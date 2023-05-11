Greg Norman Happy Rory McIlroy Starting To 'See The Light' On LIV Golf
The Australian claims McIlroy is starting to "see the light" on LIV Golf and how it has benefited golf's top players
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman says he is glad that Rory McIlroy is starting to "maybe see the light a little bit" in his view of the Saudi-backed start-up tour.
McIlroy famously called the new tour "dead in the water" in February last year before its June launch, and he was initially a strong critic of the PGA Tour rival and Norman too. Since then, McIlroy has called for the two tours to speak and he was accommodating to LIV's Brooks Koepka at The Masters, whom he shared a practice round with.
He also last week told the Guardian that "there’s more to life than the golf world and this silly little squabble that’s going on between tours," after admitting in March that LIV has benefited all elite professional golfers.
"It already has had significant relevance because it's made the PGA Tour innovate and adapt," McIlroy told BBC NI in March.
"It's pushed the PGA Tour to make these changes that will hopefully consolidate its long-term future. There is no doubt that LIV has come along and it's benefited everyone that plays professional golf at a high level. I'm not disputing that."
Greg Norman has clearly enjoyed McIlroy's words over the past couple of months.
“I am glad Rory is starting to maybe see the light a little bit,” Norman told BBC NI.
“I am glad Rory has recognised that LIV really truly identified how antiquated the PGA Tour was. I am glad Rory is recognising LIV has been a leader in getting the PGA Tour to try and follow us. Why have we done that? Because of the players.”
The LIV CEO also told BBC NI that he is keeping "all options open" over a potential event in Ireland over the coming years. Ireland hosts just one DP World Tour event each year, the Irish Open, and Limerick's Adare Manor hosts the 2027 Ryder Cup.
“We are looking to 2025-26, '26-’27 and '27-’28 now," he said. "So the popularity of this has spoken for itself, and so yes, countries like Ireland are passionate golf countries and a passionate destination not only for Americans but for Europeans to go play there.
“I have built golf courses there, which I am very proud of, so from my perspective, of course, we are going to keep all options open.”
A likely destination for a LIV Ireland event could be Trump Doonbeg, with the Saudi-backed circuit already playing at three Trump-owned courses this year. Norman himself designed Doonbeg, on the west coast in Co. Clare.
The sixth event of the 2023 LIV Golf League gets underway on Friday at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
8 Biggest Names Missing The 2023 PGA Championship
A number of huge names are missing with injury or haven't managed to qualify for the second men's Major of the year
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
14-Year-Old Makes 25-Foot Birdie Putt To Qualify For US Women's Open
Teenager amateur Angela Zhang makes big putt to qualify for US Women's Open at Pebble Beach just days after 14th birthday
By Paul Higham • Published