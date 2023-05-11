Greg Norman Happy Rory McIlroy Starting To 'See The Light' On LIV Golf

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman says he is glad that Rory McIlroy is starting to "maybe see the light a little bit" in his view of the Saudi-backed start-up tour.

McIlroy famously called the new tour "dead in the water" in February last year before its June launch, and he was initially a strong critic of the PGA Tour rival and Norman too. Since then, McIlroy has called for the two tours to speak and he was accommodating to LIV's Brooks Koepka at The Masters, whom he shared a practice round with.

He also last week told the Guardian that "there’s more to life than the golf world and this silly little squabble that’s going on between tours," after admitting in March that LIV has benefited all elite professional golfers.

"It already has had significant relevance because it's made the PGA Tour innovate and adapt," McIlroy told BBC NI in March.

"It's pushed the PGA Tour to make these changes that will hopefully consolidate its long-term future. There is no doubt that LIV has come along and it's benefited everyone that plays professional golf at a high level. I'm not disputing that."

Greg Norman has clearly enjoyed McIlroy's words over the past couple of months.

“I am glad Rory is starting to maybe see the light a little bit,” Norman told BBC NI.

“I am glad Rory has recognised that LIV really truly identified how antiquated the PGA Tour was. I am glad Rory is recognising LIV has been a leader in getting the PGA Tour to try and follow us. Why have we done that? Because of the players.”

Norman was speaking to BBC NI ahead of LIV's event in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LIV CEO also told BBC NI that he is keeping "all options open" over a potential event in Ireland over the coming years. Ireland hosts just one DP World Tour event each year, the Irish Open, and Limerick's Adare Manor hosts the 2027 Ryder Cup.

“We are looking to 2025-26, '26-’27 and '27-’28 now," he said. "So the popularity of this has spoken for itself, and so yes, countries like Ireland are passionate golf countries and a passionate destination not only for Americans but for Europeans to go play there.

“I have built golf courses there, which I am very proud of, so from my perspective, of course, we are going to keep all options open.”

A likely destination for a LIV Ireland event could be Trump Doonbeg, with the Saudi-backed circuit already playing at three Trump-owned courses this year. Norman himself designed Doonbeg, on the west coast in Co. Clare.

The sixth event of the 2023 LIV Golf League gets underway on Friday at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.