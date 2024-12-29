'The Hardest Category To Judge' - Who Recorded Golf's Round Of The Year?

Throughout 2024, we have seen thousands and thousands of rounds played and some have stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Whether it was at Major championships, Tour events or Q-Schools, there have been notable and stand-out moments that have defied players seasons.

It's difficult to know where to start in terms of the best rounds of 2024 but, below, we have tried our best to decipher the ones that stood out to us in terms of score, pressure moments and performance.

From Xander Schauffele's final round at The Open, to Joaquin Niemann's 59 at the opening round of the LIV Golf League season, why not take a look at the nominees below, as well as the Golf Monthly team's thoughts.

Plus, at the very bottom of the article, you can vote for your favorite and see how many people agree...

Round of the Year Nominees

Hideki Matsuyama - 62, Final Round, The Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler - 62, Final Round, Men's Olympics

Rory McIlroy - 65, Final Round, Wells Fargo Championship

Linnea Strom - 60, Final Round, Shoprite Classic

Xander Schauffele - 65, Final Round, PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele - 65, Final Round, The Open Championship

Cristobal Del Solar - 57, First Round, Astara Golf Championship

Robert MacIntyre - 67, Final Round, Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler - 64, Final Round, The Players Championship

Esther Henseleit - 66, Final Round, Women's Olympics

Joaquin Niemann - 59, First Round, LIV Golf Mayakoba

Joel Dahmen - 64, Final Round, RSM Classic

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

For me, this is the hardest category to judge as there have been some incredible rounds this year! However, after much thought and consideration, I've gone with Scottie Scheffler's 62 at The Olympics.

Along with the US Open, I felt the Men's Olympics was the best tournament of 2024 and, thanks to a back nine of just 29, Scheffler claimed the gold medal despite looking down-and-out of it in the early stages. It's safe to say 2024 has been his year, and it was the final round in Paris that stood out to me.

Elliott Heath News Editor

We’ve seen many epic rounds this year, including two very special Sundays from Xander Schauffele at Valhalla and Troon. The winner for me, though, is Scottie Scheffler’s 62 at Le Golf National to win Olympic gold.

Scheffler was nowhere at the start of the day or even the start of the back nine, with the medals looking like they’d be heading the way of Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama or perhaps even Rory McIlroy. But the World No.1 came home in 29, with four consecutive birdies from holes 14-17, to match the course record of 62 and secure one of his biggest wins of the year.

He had won plenty at this point of the season in the US but this international win on a huge stage felt like a massive moment and a statement to the world that he was not going to stop winning. Behind his Masters victory, the Olympics has to be number two.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Scheffler's final round at the Olympics was seriously special, no doubt, but consider this - Scheffler was chasing and had nothing to lose. Yes, it was an awesome back nine. Not taking anything away. But when you're playing fast and loose, it can be easier to get on that kind of run.

Schauffele was either leading or within touching distance the whole time on Sunday at the PGA Championship and had no experience of wrapping up a Major to fall back on. The pressure he was under was immense. To keep picking up birdies and then respond with another after his sole stumble was incredibly impressive.

And then to finish it off in the way he did with a couple of supreme saves and that final putt was extraordinary. It's a really tough call, but I would just give this one to Schauffele.