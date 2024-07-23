Golf Monthly Launches New Gear-Related Podcast

Future’s golf brand, Golf Monthly, is excited to announce the launch of a new gear-related podcast.

Co-presented by staff writers, Dan Parker and Joe Ferguson, Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show features weekly test reports, explainers and deep-dives into the club line-ups of the best players in the world.

“This exciting new project will showcase the expertise of the Golf Monthly gear team,” said Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin.

“Between them, Joe and Dan regularly test a vast array of products from drivers to shoes and have the ability to demystify the most confusing gear-related terminology. Being able to show off their knowledge in this relaxed, conversational format will help position Golf Monthly as the leading golf media brand for equipment-based insights.”

Kick Point is available wherever you get your podcasts, with video episodes available to watch on the Golf Monthly website and short-form clips to be distributed across the brand’s social media channels.

This launch comes as Golf Monthly has seen record growth for its ecommerce content in the first half of 2024.

The brand’s affiliate links have driven a total of over £9m of sales to retailers through the first six months of 2024. Globally, transactions resulting in clicks from the Golf Monthly website have also grown 29% y-o-y with the average order value also increasing 15% in the first six months of this year.

Whilst this growth has mainly come from the US, clicks (9%), transactions (10%) and sales order value (8%) were also all up in the UK during the same period.

In the build up to this year’s Masters, the Golf Monthly team updated key buying guides to meet the seasonal increase in search traffic.

So far in 2024, Golf Monthly’s leading buying guides for sales order value have been:

Best Golf Club Sets For Beginners (up 24% y-o-y)

Best Golf Rangefinders (up 242% y-o-y)

Best Push Carts (up 165% y-o-y)

Best Golf Shoes (up 33% y-o-y)

Best Golf Club Sets (up 90% y-o-y)

“We are delighted to see the fruits of the recent and ongoing investment into the brand,” said Matt Johnston, Commercial Director.

“Overall audience is as strong as ever, giving us the ability to target different categories of golfer at scale. The ecom figures prove that we reach an active, high-intent audience and the new initiatives in off platform and video storytelling give us a genuinely full funnel offering to our commercial partners, whether through targeted advertising or branded content solutions.”

Enquiries

Neil Tappin, Editor: neil.tappin@futurenet.com

Matt Johnston, Commercial Director: matthew.johnston@futurenet.com