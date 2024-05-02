Former Ryder Cup Star And TV Analyst Peter Oosterhuis Dies Aged 75
Peter Oosterhuis, the former European Tour and Ryder Cup stalwart who later become a star TV analyst, has died aged 75
One of European golf's powerhouse players and a six-time Ryder Cup stalwart Peter Oosterhuis has passed away at the age of 75.
Oosterhuis was largely known in recent time for his TV work - including at The Masters where he became one of the most well-known voices at Augusta for CBS. But as accomplished as he was as a broadcaster, he was also a superb player in his prime, winning 20 tournaments around the world and finishing runner-up twice in The Open Championship.
The Englishman was a dominant force in the 1970s, being crowned European No.1 in 1971 before going on to win the Order of Merit in the first three years of the newly-formed European Tour - from 1972-74.
He never won a Ryder Cup when playing during a time of American domination, but he had a fine record as he finished with 15.5 points from his 28 matches, winning six of his eight singles contests including two victories over Arnold Palmer.
Oosterhuis hung up his microphone as a broadcaster after the 2014 PGA Championship and, following being awarded Honorary Life Membership of the European Tour in 2016, he announced he had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
He moved with second wife Ruth Ann to Charlotte, North Carolina and is survived by her and sons Rob and Rich, stepsons Byron and Matt and four grandchildren Peyton, Turner, Sutton and Lachlan.
“On behalf of everyone at the European Tour Group and Ryder Cup Europe, we are deeply saddened to learn of Peter’s passing," said DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings.
“Peter was hugely admired and respected by all of us who were fortunate enough to have spent time in his company, and indeed by everyone who followed his career.
“He leaves an indelible legacy in our sport, both as a distinguished player and as wonderfully eloquent broadcaster. He made such an immeasurable contribution to our Tour, especially during the Tour’s formative years in the 1970s when he was such a dominant force and through his six Ryder Cup appearances.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and as a Tour we will continue to honour and remember his remarkable career.”
Oosterhuis' former Ryder Cup partner Bernard Gallacher also paid tribute, saying: “This is an incredibly sad day for everyone who was lucky enough to know Peter, but also for the game of golf as a whole.
“I played alongside Peter at boys, youths and senior amateur level all the way through to being his partner in the 1971 Ryder Cup in Missouri where we combined to beat Lee Trevino and Billy Casper before he went on to win both his singles matches, including beating Arnold Palmer.
“Peter was an incredibly intelligent golfer, dedicated to his craft and to practice. He excelled in course management and putting which made him a very difficult opponent to get the better of.
“He was also a very intelligent man and a lovely person to be with in company. I never heard him talk badly of anyone in the decades I knew him and that, alongside his eloquence and deep knowledge of the game, was the reason he was also such a popular and excellent broadcaster.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
