Former Ryder Cup Star And TV Analyst Peter Oosterhuis Dies Aged 75

One of European golf's powerhouse players and a six-time Ryder Cup stalwart Peter Oosterhuis has passed away at the age of 75.

Oosterhuis was largely known in recent time for his TV work - including at The Masters where he became one of the most well-known voices at Augusta for CBS. But as accomplished as he was as a broadcaster, he was also a superb player in his prime, winning 20 tournaments around the world and finishing runner-up twice in The Open Championship.

The Englishman was a dominant force in the 1970s, being crowned European No.1 in 1971 before going on to win the Order of Merit in the first three years of the newly-formed European Tour - from 1972-74.

He never won a Ryder Cup when playing during a time of American domination, but he had a fine record as he finished with 15.5 points from his 28 matches, winning six of his eight singles contests including two victories over Arnold Palmer.

Oosterhuis hung up his microphone as a broadcaster after the 2014 PGA Championship and, following being awarded Honorary Life Membership of the European Tour in 2016, he announced he had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

He moved with second wife Ruth Ann to Charlotte, North Carolina and is survived by her and sons Rob and Rich, stepsons Byron and Matt and four grandchildren Peyton, Turner, Sutton and Lachlan.

“On behalf of everyone at the European Tour Group and Ryder Cup Europe, we are deeply saddened to learn of Peter’s passing," said DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings.

“Peter was hugely admired and respected by all of us who were fortunate enough to have spent time in his company, and indeed by everyone who followed his career.

“He leaves an indelible legacy in our sport, both as a distinguished player and as wonderfully eloquent broadcaster. He made such an immeasurable contribution to our Tour, especially during the Tour’s formative years in the 1970s when he was such a dominant force and through his six Ryder Cup appearances.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and as a Tour we will continue to honour and remember his remarkable career.”

Nick Faldo and Peter Oosterhuis at the 1977 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oosterhuis' former Ryder Cup partner Bernard Gallacher also paid tribute, saying: “This is an incredibly sad day for everyone who was lucky enough to know Peter, but also for the game of golf as a whole.

“I played alongside Peter at boys, youths and senior amateur level all the way through to being his partner in the 1971 Ryder Cup in Missouri where we combined to beat Lee Trevino and Billy Casper before he went on to win both his singles matches, including beating Arnold Palmer.

“Peter was an incredibly intelligent golfer, dedicated to his craft and to practice. He excelled in course management and putting which made him a very difficult opponent to get the better of.

“He was also a very intelligent man and a lovely person to be with in company. I never heard him talk badly of anyone in the decades I knew him and that, alongside his eloquence and deep knowledge of the game, was the reason he was also such a popular and excellent broadcaster.”