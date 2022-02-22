Former Korn Ferry Tour Pro Reveals Drastic Career Change

A US professional golfer with 11 years of experience in the sport has embarked on a dramatic career change. Travis Hampshire has taken up a new post as Deputy Sheriff at Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in his native Florida. Hampshire's new role could barely be any different from a golf career that, towards the beginning, even saw him compete in a Major.

Among Hampshire’s career highlights was an appearance in the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach. However, he missed the cut after posting scores of 81 and 77. Hampshire later competed on the Web.com Tour (which became the Korn Ferry Tour), and achieved a career high of ninth at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship, finishing on two under par. That result earned him prize money of $15,600, and, while it wasn’t the catalyst for a trophy-laden career in the sport, Hampshire is still proud of his career, describing it as a childhood dream.

Tweeting about his move to law enforcement, the 41-year-old said: “Not too many people get the chance to live out their childhood dreams. For 11 years I had the opportunity to play professional golf. Hard work and a strong belief paid off. I get to begin my journey/career in law enforcement with the @SheriffCitrus office”. The tweet is accompanied by an image of Hampshire’s Deputy Sheriff badge. Meanwhile, the replies are overwhelmingly positive, which will surely give Hampshire confidence that he’s made a good move.

Hampshire is far from the only former professional golfer pursuing a new a career away from the game. While they’re not all all as dramatic as a move to the police force, some run it close. For example, Frenchman Jean van de Velde, best-known for his 1999 Carnoustie calamity in the Open Championship, went on to become a UNICEF ambassador. Meanwhile, Jodie Mudd, who can look back on four PGA Tour victories, including the 1990 Players Championship, became a horse farmer at the end of his golf career.

Drawing on the character traits of hard work and strong belief Hampshire referred to in his tweet, we’ve little doubt he will go on to achieve success in his latest – dramatically different – career.