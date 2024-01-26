Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times - Round Three

We're set for a an exciting second half of the Farmers Insurance Open with Germany's Stephan Jaeger taking a slender one-shot lead into the final two rounds.

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard is in second with Belgium's Thomas Detry and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon both just a shot further back as European's dominate the top spots in California.

Tony Finau and Michael Kim are the leading Americans in San Diego with the pair sitting in T5 at nine under - that's just three shots of the leader.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are in the chasing pack at seven under, Patrick Cantlay is a shot further back while Shane Lawry, Ludvig Aberg and Justin Rose need to make an early charge to get back into contention.

Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times

1st tee - Times ET (GMT)

12:20pm (5:50pm) Alejandro Tosti, Bronson Burgoon, Chris Gotterup

12:30pm (5:30pm) Robby Shelton, Doug Ghim, Vincent Norrman

12:40pm (5:40pm) Jacob Bridgeman, Taiga Semikawa, Sam Stevens

12:50pm (5:50pm) Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody

1pm (6pm) Chad Ramey, Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk

1:10pm (6:10pm) Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Nick Hardy

1:20pm (6:20pm) Tom Whitney, Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler

1:30pm (6:30pm) Scott Stallings, Sami Valimaki, Joe Highsmith

1:40pm (6:40pm) Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

1:50pm (6:50pm) Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman

2pm (7pm) S.H. Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair

2:10pm (7:10pm) Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo, Joseph Bramlett

2:20pm (7:20pm) Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau, Michael Kim

2:30pm (7:30pm) Stephan Jaeger, Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry



10th tee - Times ET (GMT)

12:20pm (5:20pm) Rafael Campos, Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith

12:30pm (5:30pm) Carson Young, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry

12:40pm (5:40pm) Trace Crowe, Nate Lashley, Hayden Springer

12:50pm (5:50pm) Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Austin Eckroat

1pm (6pm) Dylan Wu, Sahith Theegala, Ben Martin

1:10pm (6:10pm) Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

1:20pm (6:20pm) Harris English, Kevin Dougherty, Ryo Hisatsune

1:30pm (6:30pm) Aaron Baddeley, Justin Suh, Ben Silverman

1:40pm (6:40pm) Akshay Bhatia, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tom Hoge

1:50pm (6:50pm) Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor

2pm (7pm) Justin Lower, Lanto Griffin, Erik Barnes

2:10pm (7:10pm) Taylor Moore, Ryan Brehm

2:20pm (7:20pm) Will Zalatoris, Chandler Phillips

How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open In The US

All times ET

Friday 26 January: 3.00pm-5.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 5.00pm-8.00pm CBS

Saturday 27 January: 2.00pm-4.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 4.00pm-8.00pm CBS

How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open In The UK

All times GMT

Friday 26 January: 5.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf),

8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 27 January: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf),

8.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)