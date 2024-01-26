Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times - Round Three
Tee times for the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open where Stephan Jaeger leads Nicolai Hojgaard in San Diego
We're set for a an exciting second half of the Farmers Insurance Open with Germany's Stephan Jaeger taking a slender one-shot lead into the final two rounds.
Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard is in second with Belgium's Thomas Detry and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon both just a shot further back as European's dominate the top spots in California.
Tony Finau and Michael Kim are the leading Americans in San Diego with the pair sitting in T5 at nine under - that's just three shots of the leader.
Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are in the chasing pack at seven under, Patrick Cantlay is a shot further back while Shane Lawry, Ludvig Aberg and Justin Rose need to make an early charge to get back into contention.
Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times
1st tee - Times ET (GMT)
- 12:20pm (5:50pm) Alejandro Tosti, Bronson Burgoon, Chris Gotterup
- 12:30pm (5:30pm) Robby Shelton, Doug Ghim, Vincent Norrman
- 12:40pm (5:40pm) Jacob Bridgeman, Taiga Semikawa, Sam Stevens
- 12:50pm (5:50pm) Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody
- 1pm (6pm) Chad Ramey, Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk
- 1:10pm (6:10pm) Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Nick Hardy
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) Tom Whitney, Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler
- 1:30pm (6:30pm) Scott Stallings, Sami Valimaki, Joe Highsmith
- 1:40pm (6:40pm) Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:50pm (6:50pm) Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman
- 2pm (7pm) S.H. Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair
- 2:10pm (7:10pm) Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo, Joseph Bramlett
- 2:20pm (7:20pm) Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau, Michael Kim
- 2:30pm (7:30pm) Stephan Jaeger, Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry
10th tee - Times ET (GMT)
- 12:20pm (5:20pm) Rafael Campos, Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:30pm (5:30pm) Carson Young, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry
- 12:40pm (5:40pm) Trace Crowe, Nate Lashley, Hayden Springer
- 12:50pm (5:50pm) Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Austin Eckroat
- 1pm (6pm) Dylan Wu, Sahith Theegala, Ben Martin
- 1:10pm (6:10pm) Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) Harris English, Kevin Dougherty, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1:30pm (6:30pm) Aaron Baddeley, Justin Suh, Ben Silverman
- 1:40pm (6:40pm) Akshay Bhatia, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tom Hoge
- 1:50pm (6:50pm) Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor
- 2pm (7pm) Justin Lower, Lanto Griffin, Erik Barnes
- 2:10pm (7:10pm) Taylor Moore, Ryan Brehm
- 2:20pm (7:20pm) Will Zalatoris, Chandler Phillips
How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open In The US
All times ET
Friday 26 January: 3.00pm-5.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 5.00pm-8.00pm CBS
Saturday 27 January: 2.00pm-4.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 4.00pm-8.00pm CBS
How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open In The UK
All times GMT
Friday 26 January: 5.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf),
8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 27 January: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf),
8.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Who Are The Tallest And Shortest Golfers In The Men's Professional Game?
Golf is a game that can be played by all, and golfers can come in all shapes and sizes, but who are the tallest and shortest male professionals?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Who Is Stephan Jaeger's Caddie?
The German professional golfer has employed a new caddie for the 2024 PGA Tour season after previously working with Brett Waldman and Kent Bulle
By Jonny Leighfield Published