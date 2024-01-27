Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times - Final Round

The Farmers Insurance Open is set for an intriguing final round, with a number of players in contention searching for their maiden win on the PGA Tour.

Stephan Jaeger maintained his one-shot lead heading into Saturday's final round after a difficult day of scoring at Torrey Pines.

The German leads the way on -11 but there is plenty more European interest in the chasing pack, with France's Matthieu Pavon and Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard just one shot back at -10.

The final trio get underway on the first tee at 2:10pm ET (7:10pm GMT) but could well have to fight off a number of contenders from the chasing pack. Thomas Detry is best-laced at -9, while Taylor Pendrith and Trace Crowe sit just three shots back of Jaeger on -8.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and rising star Ludvig Aberg are part of an extensive chasing pack at -7, as are six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau and the returning Will Zalatoris.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the final round.

Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times

1st tee - Times ET (GMT)

11:47am (4:47pm) - Min Woo Lee, Ben Martin, Luke List

11:58am (5:58pm) - Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay

12:09pm (5:09pm) - Kevin Yu, Scott Stallings, Shcesson Hadley

12:20pm (5:20pm) - Max Homa, Austin Eckroat, Nick Hardy

12:31pm (5:31pm) - Carson Young, Sam Stevens, Adam Schenk

12:42pm (5:42pm) - Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramltt, Alejandro Tosti

12:53pm (5:53pm) - Beau Hossler, Sami Valimaki, Akshay Bhatia

1:04pm (6:04pm) - Rafael Campos, Vincent Norrman, Nate Lashley

1:15pm (6:15pm) - Ryan Brehm, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris

1:26pm (6:26pm) - Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo

1:37pm (6:37pm) - Robby Shelton, Parker Coody, Ludvig Aberg

1:48pm (6:48pm) - Jake Knapp, Taylor Montgomery, Joe Highsmith

1:59pm (6:59pm) - Thomas Detry, Taylor Pendrith, Trace Crowe

2:10pm (7:10pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Matthieu Pavon, Nicolai Hojgaard



10th tee - Times ET (GMT)

11:47am (4:47pm) - Tom Whitney, Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard

11:58am (5:58pm) - Michael Kim, Hayden Springer, Ryo Hisatsune

12:09pm (5:09pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon

12:20pm (5:20pm) - Chris Gotterup, Doug Ghim, Justin Rose

12:31pm (5:31pm) - Aaron Baddeley, S.H. Kim, Lanto Griffin

12:42pm (5:42pm) - Erik Barnes, Taylor Moore, Dylan Wu

12:53pm (5:53pm) - Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes

1:04pm (6:04pm) - Chandler Phillips, Tyson Alexander, Francesco Molinari

1:15pm (6:15pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Kevin Dougherty, Ben Silverman

1:26pm (6:26pm) - Tom Hoge, Charley Hoffman, Ben Taylor

1:37pm (6:37pm) - Zac Blair, Taiga Semikawa, Chad Ramey

1:48pm (6:48pm) - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Alexander Bjork

1:59pm (6:59pm) - Brandt Snedeker, Justin Suh

How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open In The US

All times ET

Saturday 27 January: 2.00pm-4.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 4.00pm-8.00pm CBS

How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open In The UK

All times GMT

Saturday 27 January: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf),

8.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)