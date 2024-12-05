Ernie Els To Transform Former DP World Tour Venue Into Country's First Exclusive Club
Four-time Major winner, Ernie Els, is set to create the first private members golf club in the Algarve at Els Club Vilamoura
The Algarve is known as one of the best holiday destinations for golfers in the world, with the area littered with stunning courses.
One of those is the Els Club Vilamoura (previously known as Dom Pedro Victoria), which has is set to see a huge upgrade via four-time Major winner, and recognized golf course designer, Ernie Els.
Having hosted several Portugal Masters (2007-2022), with the likes of Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington winning on its layout, the venue is set to make history, as it becomes the first exclusive Els Club in Europe.
Projected to open in Summer 2025, the Victoria Course has been redesigned by the South African, who has opened four of his exclusive Els Clubs around the world to date, including Copperleaf in South Africa, Els Club Dubai and two venues in Malaysia
“We have been keeping this one under wraps as we know the standing this property has in the eyes of the golfing public and wanted to hit the mark with the design," stated Els, who has previously worked on the likes of Wentworth's West Course, as well as Mission Hills in China.
He went on to add: "I have loved the challenge of creating something exceptional for this part of the world – and I can’t wait for people to see it.
“The Algarve, and in particular Vilamoura, are outstanding destinations and for me to see The Els Club proposition take its first steps in this market is a watershed moment and we couldn’t be prouder."
