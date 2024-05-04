Epson Tour Player Cards One Over Par Round Despite Septuple Bogey 11

We've all registered high scores on the golf course, with even the professionals not immune to a large number once in a while... In the case of Shuangshuang Fan on the Epson Tour, the 19-year-old had a moment to forget during the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic.

Carding a two-over-par first round of 74, the Chinese player would have to go low on Friday to make the cut, which stood at level-par. Making birdie at the first, it seemed that Fan was up for the fight, but it ended rather abruptly following a two-hole run that saw a double bogey and septuple bogey!

(Image credit: Epson Tour)

Although it's unclear as to how the septuple bogey 11 occurred at Sewailo Golf Club, venue of the tournament this week, the fourth hole is littered with water from off the tee and short of the green, so we can only assume a few shots found a watery grave in Arizona.

Despite the 11, Fan didn't seem phased as she went on to birdie the next (fifth) hole, with the 19-year-old then birdieing the eighth for a six-over-par front nine of 42 and an eight-over-par tournament total.

From there, Fan delivered back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th, with another gain coming at the par 3 15th. Five back of the cutline, the Epson Tour player did finish with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to card a five-under back of 31 and a one-over-par second round, which is some going considering she was seven-over on one hole alone!

Fan during the 2023 Epson Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enjoying a successful amateur career, Fan turned professional in 2023 and made 12 appearances on the Epson Tour in her rookie year. Making six cuts, her best finish came at the Epson Tour Championship, a tie for sixth.

So far, in 2024, Fan has made just one other appearance on the Epson Tour at the IOA Championship. At that tournament, Fan also missed the cut following rounds of 72 and 76.