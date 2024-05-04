Epson Tour Player Cards One Over Par Round Despite Septuple Bogey 11
Shuangshuang Fan had a moment to forget at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, with the 19-year-old carding a septuple bogey 11 at the par 4 fourth hole during her second round
We've all registered high scores on the golf course, with even the professionals not immune to a large number once in a while... In the case of Shuangshuang Fan on the Epson Tour, the 19-year-old had a moment to forget during the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic.
Carding a two-over-par first round of 74, the Chinese player would have to go low on Friday to make the cut, which stood at level-par. Making birdie at the first, it seemed that Fan was up for the fight, but it ended rather abruptly following a two-hole run that saw a double bogey and septuple bogey!
Although it's unclear as to how the septuple bogey 11 occurred at Sewailo Golf Club, venue of the tournament this week, the fourth hole is littered with water from off the tee and short of the green, so we can only assume a few shots found a watery grave in Arizona.
Despite the 11, Fan didn't seem phased as she went on to birdie the next (fifth) hole, with the 19-year-old then birdieing the eighth for a six-over-par front nine of 42 and an eight-over-par tournament total.
From there, Fan delivered back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th, with another gain coming at the par 3 15th. Five back of the cutline, the Epson Tour player did finish with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to card a five-under back of 31 and a one-over-par second round, which is some going considering she was seven-over on one hole alone!
Enjoying a successful amateur career, Fan turned professional in 2023 and made 12 appearances on the Epson Tour in her rookie year. Making six cuts, her best finish came at the Epson Tour Championship, a tie for sixth.
So far, in 2024, Fan has made just one other appearance on the Epson Tour at the IOA Championship. At that tournament, Fan also missed the cut following rounds of 72 and 76.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
16-Year-Old Amateur Kris Kim Becomes Youngest European To Make Cut In PGA Tour History
Kris Kim birdied his last hole in the second round to become the youngest player to make the cut on Tour since 2015
By Ben Fleming Published
-
7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jake Knapp leads the event at the halfway stage, but a number of big names are heading home at the weekend
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Making The Cut's Not Enough - LET Pro Details How Finishing Outside Of The Top-25 Can Actually See Players LOSE Money
Hannah Gregg has described how even making the cut can see her lose money for a tournament week due to the worrying lack of prize funds on the LET
By Paul Higham Published
-
JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s a record purse for a regular-season LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Two-Time Major Runner-Up Amy Olson Announces Retirement Aged 31
The LPGA Tour pro, who has been on maternity leave since last year, made the announcement on social media
By Mike Hall Published
-
Angela Stanford’s Pursuit Of 100 Consecutive Majors Could End Painfully Short After Two Huge Blows
The 46-year-old had been hoping to make a 99th successive Major appearance at the US Women's Open, but a double blow means her options are slimmer than ever
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nelly Korda's Fifth Straight Win Helps NBC Record Most-Watched Chevron Championship In Over A Decade
There was a peak TV audience of almost two million on Sunday evening as Korda picked up the second Major of her career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Exhausted’ Nelly Korda Puts Bid For Sixth Successive Title On Hold With JM Eagle LA Championship Withdrawal
The Chevron Championship winner has opted to skip the next LPGA Tour event despite initially confirming she would be in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Hopefully Keep The Streak Alive' - Nelly Korda Shows No Signs Of Stopping As World No.1 Targets Sixth Straight Win
After her fifth successive victory, Nelly Korda is eyeing a place in the history books
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Nelly Korda And Scottie Scheffler Have Amassed 9 Wins And Almost $20 Million In Prize Money Over Their Last 10 Starts
The World No.1 pair are on quite the tear right now, as both Korda and Scheffler added yet more silverware to their cabinets after their respective victories
By Matt Cradock Published