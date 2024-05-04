Epson Tour Player Cards One Over Par Round Despite Septuple Bogey 11

Shuangshuang Fan had a moment to forget at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, with the 19-year-old carding a septuple bogey 11 at the par 4 fourth hole during her second round

Shuangshuang Fan strikes a tee shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

We've all registered high scores on the golf course, with even the professionals not immune to a large number once in a while... In the case of Shuangshuang Fan on the Epson Tour, the 19-year-old had a moment to forget during the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic.

Carding a two-over-par first round of 74, the Chinese player would have to go low on Friday to make the cut, which stood at level-par. Making birdie at the first, it seemed that Fan was up for the fight, but it ended rather abruptly following a two-hole run that saw a double bogey and septuple bogey!

Shuangshuang Fan's scorecard on the Epson Tour

(Image credit: Epson Tour)

Although it's unclear as to how the septuple bogey 11 occurred at Sewailo Golf Club, venue of the tournament this week, the fourth hole is littered with water from off the tee and short of the green, so we can only assume a few shots found a watery grave in Arizona.

Despite the 11, Fan didn't seem phased as she went on to birdie the next (fifth) hole, with the 19-year-old then birdieing the eighth for a six-over-par front nine of 42 and an eight-over-par tournament total.

From there, Fan delivered back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th, with another gain coming at the par 3 15th. Five back of the cutline, the Epson Tour player did finish with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to card a five-under back of 31 and a one-over-par second round, which is some going considering she was seven-over on one hole alone!

Shuangshuang Fan hits a tee shot with a driver

Fan during the 2023 Epson Tour Championship 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enjoying a successful amateur career, Fan turned professional in 2023 and made 12 appearances on the Epson Tour in her rookie year. Making six cuts, her best finish came at the Epson Tour Championship, a tie for sixth.

So far, in 2024, Fan has made just one other appearance on the Epson Tour at the IOA Championship. At that tournament, Fan also missed the cut following rounds of 72 and 76.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸