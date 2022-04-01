Danielle Kang Admits To Missing Greens On Purpose

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a bizarre admission, Danielle Kang says she missed greens on purpose during the LPGA Tour's JTBC Classic last week in order to practise her chipping in a "tournament scenario".

Working through issues in this maddening game normally takes place on the driving range or during practice rounds, but Kang decided that environment wasn't conducive to the sort of improvement she was looking for.

"I've been chipping kind of weird so I missed a couple greens on purpose last week, and I was talking about it with my coach and they thought it was the most absurd thing they had ever heard," she said, ahead of this week's Chevron Championship.

"My friend David Lipsky was like, 'You did what?' I said, 'You've never done that?' No, nobody does that."

Kang isn't the first player to struggle with this part of the game. Even the great Tiger Woods was struck down with a bout of the chipping yips back in 2015, while we saw Matt Fitzpatrick chipping cack-handed during last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

However, the 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner is confident she will be able to get her short game to where she wants it to be if she continues to practise under the pressure experienced on tour.

"I have to figure it out eventually, so I have to keep chipping in a tournament scenario when I have to make an up and down. And you can't really recreate what you feel in a competition unless you're in competition. I've tried.

"People can use gambling or whatever it may be, but for me, in that moment there is nothing I want more than to make par from a specific place. I can't recreate that unless it's at an event.

"I'm just trying to mishit and fail and see if I can recover the best that I can. It's an internal feeling that I'm working on. So technique is just part of it. It's not most of it."