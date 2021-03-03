The St Olaf Hotel overlooks Cruden Bay Golf Club and could be yours for £450,000

Cruden Bay Hotel Up For Sale With Views Of The Top 100 Links

Always fancied owning a Scottish golf hotel overlooking a historic links on the shores of the sea?

The St Olaf Hotel in Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire has been listed for sale offering up five en-suite bedrooms within a few minutes walk of the stunning golf course.

Cruden Bay Golf Club ranks 71st in Golf Monthly’s 2019/20 UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses list, with the Old Tom Morris design opening in 1899.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell the hotel, which has an asking price of £450,000 for the freehold.

The St Olaf Hotel enjoys an enviable position in the bay, overlooking the golf course and out to the picturesque Cruden Bay.

The property sits just a few minutes walk from the clubhouse, making it a popular choice for the many golfers from around the world.

It also makes a great base for an Aberdeenshire golf break with Trump International, Murcar and Royal Aberdeen to the south.

The area also brings in holidaymakers and international tourists looking for a base to explore what the bay has to offer.

The traditional hotel features a reception hall which includes a spacious lounge, restaurant, breakfast room, and public bar with a separate entrance.

The accommodation offered comprises five en-suite bedrooms, which cater for single guests and families alike and have been decorated in a comfortable, homely fashion.

Slains Castle, which is said to have inspired Bram Stoker to write his gothic horror story Dracula, can be seen from the front bedrooms of the hotel, as can the panoramic views of the historic Buchan coastline.

The sale of the St Olaf Hotel presents a great opportunity for a new operator to acquire a well-established business in a sought-after coastal village location, that historically performed exceptionally well.

There is plenty of opportunity to grow the business through internal investment and reviewing how the hotel is marketed on various social media platforms.

Brian Sheldon, Regional Director, of Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments, “The sale of the St Olaf Hotel offers the discerning purchaser a unique opportunity to acquire a small family-run hotel in an enviable location, which attracts a range of guests, including business travellers, domestic holidaymakers and international tourists.”