Corales Puntacana Championship 2023 Live Stream

Alongside the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay, the PGA Tour is also putting on the Corales Puntacana Championship with Chad Ramey being the defending champion.

He is returning to the tournament looking to become the first-ever back-to-back winner. Other Tour winners in the field are Joel Dahmen, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan, Jim Herman, Erik van Rooyen, and Richy Werenski.

It is hosted on one of the longest courses on the PGA Tour, the Corales course, which measures over 7,600 yards. It is open off the tee but features difficult green complexes as well as wind. The course boasts six oceanside holes and The Devil’s Elbow, a tough closing stretch. For example the par-4 18th features a forced carry of the Bay of Corales.

In short, the tournament is must-see television so below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event.

Corales Puntacana Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

All times EST

Thursday, March 23: 10.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 24: 10.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 25: 2pm-5pm (NBC)

Sunday, March 26: 2pm-5pm (NBC)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise action during the week as will NBC when the tournament heats up over the weekend. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

We also recommend Sling TV (opens in new tab) in the US as well. At $51 per month, Sling Blue with the Sports add-on brings NBC and Golf Channel, and it is also half price for your first month.

Australia TV Schedule - 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

Friday, March 24: 1.30am-4.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, March 25: 1.30am-4.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, March 26: 5am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Monday, March 27: 5am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Puntacana here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.