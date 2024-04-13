Collin Morikawa Makes Mid-Masters Putter Switch... And It's Paying Off

The two-time Major winner switched putters after round one of the 2024 Masters

Collin Morikawa reads a putt at The Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Collin Morikawa was seen using a TaylorMade Spider X mallet putter during round one of The Masters but the "tried and true blade guy" went back to his usual style of putter for Friday - and he's been climbing the leaderboard ever since.

While World No.1 Scheffler has found huge success since moving to the Spider X, from a blade, during the week of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Morikawa has gone the other way.

He returned to a blade on Friday, which we believe is an Olson prototype that he moved into during The Players Championship week at TPC Sawgrass - a brand of flat sticks made by engineer Logan Olson.

Scheffler briefly used an Olson blade around the turn of the year and the women's World No.1 Nelly Korda also has one in the bag.

A close up of Collin Morikawa's Olson blade putter

Morikawa's Olson blade putter seen at the Players Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Morikawa averaged 1.67 putts per GIR in his opening 71 on Thursday with the Spider X mallet but that was down to 1.5 on Friday where he shot 70 in high winds at Augusta National.

He opened with three consecutive birdies on Saturday to continue his climb up the leaderboard. The two-time Major champion is seeking the third leg of the career grand slam this week, although his last three starts read MC-T45-T75.

The 27-year-old Californian won his sixth PGA Tour title in Japan last October.

Collin Morikawa's TaylorMade Spider X putter

The Spider X putter Morikawa used during round one

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've been grinding and had to find something in a swing thought to work this week, and we found something early on Monday, and we're just kind of sticking with that," Morikawa revealed this week.

"It's still not perfect, but perfect doesn't have to be out there. I'm able to play good golf and plot my way around this golf course. Especially with the wind out here, you had to just kind of really stay patient out there."

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

