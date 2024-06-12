Christo Lamprecht Set To Make Pro Debut After Surprise Decision To Forfeit US Open Spot
The big-hitting South African will tee it up at this week's Korn Ferry Tour event
Christo Lamprecht is set to make his professional debut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week after forfeiting his spot in the 124th US Open.
The South African won The Amateur Championship last year, making him eligible for the US Open at Pinehurst, but he decided to turn pro two weeks ago and therefore forego his exemption.
Had he maintained his amateur status he would have been teeing it up at the iconic Donald Ross design, but instead he will play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open.
The big-hitting 23-year-old beat Ronan Kleu 3&2 in the 36-hole final at Hillside last year to claim The Amateur Championship and get his hands on one of the oldest trophies in golf.
Welcome to professional golf 🎓Christo Lamprecht will be making his professional debut this week on the #KornFerryTour at the @WichitaOpen. pic.twitter.com/rhgPgxBHB6June 11, 2024
He then took up his exemption into the 2023 Open at Hoylake and made immediate headlines, vaulting into a tie for the lead after the first round thanks to a five-under 66.
As conditions turned for the worse on the Wirral, so did Lamprecht’s scores, but he did enough to make the cut and would go on to win the Silver Medal for low amateur.
He turned pro as the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world and after his Georgia Tech team lost 3-2 in the NCAA Division One semi-finals to Florida State.
Lamprecht then attempted to qualify for the US Open but failed to reclaim his place at Pinehurst through what’s known as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’.
He was one of 68 players bidding for the three spots available at the Golf Club of Goergia but rounds of 71 and 73 left him 12 shots adrift of the score required.
