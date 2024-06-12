Christo Lamprecht Set To Make Pro Debut After Surprise Decision To Forfeit US Open Spot

The big-hitting South African will tee it up at this week's Korn Ferry Tour event

Christo Lamprecht plays an iron shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andrew Wright
By
published

Christo Lamprecht is set to make his professional debut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week after forfeiting his spot in the 124th US Open.

The South African won The Amateur Championship last year, making him eligible for the US Open at Pinehurst, but he decided to turn pro two weeks ago and therefore forego his exemption.

Had he maintained his amateur status he would have been teeing it up at the iconic Donald Ross design, but instead he will play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open.

The big-hitting 23-year-old beat Ronan Kleu 3&2 in the 36-hole final at Hillside last year to claim The Amateur Championship and get his hands on one of the oldest trophies in golf.

He then took up his exemption into the 2023 Open at Hoylake and made immediate headlines, vaulting into a tie for the lead after the first round thanks to a five-under 66.

As conditions turned for the worse on the Wirral, so did Lamprecht’s scores, but he did enough to make the cut and would go on to win the Silver Medal for low amateur.

He turned pro as the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world and after his Georgia Tech team lost 3-2 in the NCAA Division One semi-finals to Florida State.

Lamprecht then attempted to qualify for the US Open but failed to reclaim his place at Pinehurst through what’s known as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’.

He was one of 68 players bidding for the three spots available at the Golf Club of Goergia but rounds of 71 and 73 left him 12 shots adrift of the score required.

Andrew Wright
Andrew Wright
Freelance News Writer

A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly. 

Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.

As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.

What's in Andy's bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)

Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)

Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

