Callaway's New Cinematic 60-Second Film 'At Last' Will Get You In The Mood For The Golfing Season...
Callaway Golf Europe's new “At Last” cinematic 60-second film is an ode to the start of the European golf season
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Callaway Golf Europe has unveiled “At Last”, an ode to the start of the European golf season.
The cinematic 60-second brand film captures the long-awaited arrival of spring, the awakening of the golf course, and celebrates the fact that at last, golf is back.
Set to the iconic soundtrack “At Last” by Etta James, the film opens on a breathtaking links sunrise, light filters through trees, with dappled sunshine hitting the fairways. Course flowers give way to a flag dancing in the breeze, a sprinkler back in action and newly raked bunker sand.Article continues below
As the song builds to a crescendo, we see golf course vistas waiting for their golfers, before the call goes out, “It’s time to play.”
Filmed at Callaway High Performance Partner venues including Royal County Down Golf Club, Northern Ireland, and Terre Blanche, France, the film positions the golf course itself as the central character - ready and waiting for players to return.
Watch 'At last':
Chris Gregg, Marketing Director, EMEA, Callaway Golf Europe, said: “For European golfers, the start of the season is never just a date in the calendar, it’s a feeling.
"After months of waiting, there’s a sense of anticipation and excitement when sunshine returns and the courses begin to come back to life.
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“With 'At Last', we used atmosphere, texture and music to capture this universal feeling shared by golfers who yearn to get back onto the course.
"This isn’t about showcasing product. It’s about recognising something every golfer understands — that moment each spring when you realise, finally, we’re back.”
“At Last” was created in collaboration with Callaway Golf Europe’s agency, MSQ Sport + Entertainment.
The film launches Callaway Golf’s new global brand platform “Nothing Beats This” in Europe.
The platform speaks to the emotional connection golfers have with the game, the moments, feelings, rituals and memories. From your first round with your daughter, to the walk down the 18th with your dad. Circling a birdie on your scorecard or savouring a coffee and sausage roll at the halfway hut.
While differing from person-to-person, golfers are united in loving the game for those moments that make you pause and think “nothing beats this”.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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