Butch Harmon Criticizes 'Arrogance Of The PGA Tour' In Men's Golf Divide

The legendary coach thinks PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's decision not to negotiate with the PIF at the outset led to the fractures in the men's professional game

Butch Harmon has criticized the perceived arrogance of the PGA Tour
Mike Hall
Legendary coach Butch Harmon has criticized the perceived arrogance of the PGA Tour in its handling of LIV Golf’s emergence.

Harmon gave his opinions on the long-standing fractures at the top of the men’s professional game to Matt Adams on the Golf Channel, where he was asked about the current state of affairs following almost three years of division since the PGA Tour’s big-money rival came on the scene.

He began by saying that, in terms of new talent emerging, the game has never been in a better place, saying: “We have maybe the best crop of young players we’ve had, maybe ever, and there’s a lot of them, a tremendous amount of them.”

However, according to Harmon, that brings its own issue – a disconnect between TV-watching fans and the frequent success of relatively unestablished players. He added: “The downside to that is when you turn on a TV on Saturday and Sunday and you look at the leaderboard and the novice golf sees these 10 names, he has no idea who any of them are, because it’s not any of the superstars and I think that’s why golf ratings are down.”

Harmon then turned his attention to the ongoing fractures at the top of the game, laying the blame at the door of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan after his failure to negotiate with Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Yumayyan before the launch of the circuit it finances.

“I think the business side of golf is the worst it’s ever been,” he explained. “All I know is that if, from what I understand, if the commissioner had taken Yasir’s phone call four years ago we wouldn’t be in this place, but I think the arrogance of the PGA Tour, thinking they were the best game in town and the only game in town and nobody was going to come in and do anything about that - well, we’ve seen what happened.”

Jay Monahan at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Butch Harmon has laid the blame for the divide at the door of Jay Monahan

Harmon, whose son Claude has coached LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka, also insisted fans just want to see the best players in the world regularly compete against each other.

He said: “All you and I want and all golf fans want is when we turn on the TV on a Sunday we want to see the best players in the world playing against each other. That’s all we want, and we only get that four times a year now at the Majors and for me that has to change."

Previously, it has been reported that the issue over how to reintegrate LIV golfers onto the PGA Tour, given the huge sums of money they took to join it, is a sticking point in current negotiations. Harmon also sees that as a problem. He said: “If they’d have listened four years ago, we might not even be going through this.

“Now there’s a difficulty. How do we bring these guys back? They all took a lot of money. We didn’t take the money. Do we get reimbursed for that? I can’t imagine anybody giving their money back, but there has to be a way to bring everybody together and for God’s sake, let’s hope they figure it out.”

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

