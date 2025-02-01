Bernhard Langer Admits 'It Would Be A Thrill' To See Tiger Woods Play On The Champions Tour
Tiger Woods is eligible to join the Champions Tour next year when he turns 50, and Bernhard Langer hopes Woods 'will play several' tournaments on the circuit
Tiger Woods is, arguably, the most recognized golfer in the sport's history and, at the end of December, he will be turning 50 and eligible for the Champions Tour.
Certainly, anything with Woods' name featuring is going to draw attention and, given the fact that he is an 82-time PGA Tour winner, many on the seniors circuit have played against the 49-year-old.
The draw of Woods is appealing and, speaking at the Chubb Classic, 47-time Champions Tour winner, Bernhard Langer, revealed "it would be a thrill to see Tiger come out and play the Champions Tour."
Speaking in a press conference pre-tournament, Langer stated: "I'm convinced he will play several (events). Depends how many. I'm going to gradually get older and older here, and I may not be at the very top of my game when he comes out, but he always moves the needle.
"He's a very exciting personality to watch, and it would be fantastic for Tiger and for our Tour to be competing out there, and I think all the players would welcome him, and it would be an interesting competition because the guys are very good.
"It's the only major senior Tour in the world, so you get the best players from all over the world to compete in this, and we only have 78 Tour cards basically, so it's a very, very tough tour to get on, and only the best make it."
Certainly, Langer has recent experience of contending with Woods down the stretch, with the duo going toe-to-toe at the PNC Championship alongside their son's Jason and Charlie.
Playing at the family pairs tournament, it was Bernhard and Jason who got the better of Tiger and Charlie, with Bernhard holing an eagle putt at the first playoff hole to defend the title he won 12 months prior.
"I had the pleasure of playing with Tiger about three weeks ago or four at the PNC Championship... we were head-to-head all Sunday long, and it was a thrill and fun," explained Langer. "Tiger still loves the game. He's still very competitive, and he enjoys watching his son get better and better at the game, and Charlie loves it, so I think he will stick with it."
It's not just Langer who has also voiced his praise of Woods as, speaking at the same press conference, recently announced Champions Tour broadcaster Paul Azinger claimed that "I feel like there's going to be great anticipation for Tiger Woods."
He went on to add: "Tiger Woods will be eligible for the tournament Bernhard finished second in last week and, the big question, is whether or not Tiger is going to play. What's that going to do to this tour? You've got all those giant names on this Tour, and you bring Tiger in, I think the global media shows up immediately. I'm talking about the global media.
"Then all of a sudden the focus is on this Tour. I believe there's a lot of anticipation. A lot of guys are going to be in shape and ready and try to beat Tiger if they can. I think Tiger might even feel an obligation to play the Tour. The Tour has given Tiger a lot of money the last few years with that Player Impact Program. I'm sure he's going to give back, and it's going to be to all the benefit of these guys out here that are over 50."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
