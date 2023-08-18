‘After That, Nothing’ - DeChambeau Says Zach Johnson Hasn’t Spoken To Him Since May

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau revealed he hasn't spoken to Zach Johnson in months as the US Ryder Cup captain prepares to name his team for Marco Simone.

DeChambeau has featured in the last two Ryder Cups but currently sits 53rd in the qualification standings with LIV Golf events not currently receiving points.

That leaves the 2020 US Open champion reliant upon one of Zach Johnson's six captain's picks but the American recently revealed that he hasn't heard much from Johnson since May.

"I talked to him at the PGA [Championship] a little bit. He said, ‘Good luck, play well man. Rooting for you.’ After that, nothing," DeChambeau told Golfweek when speaking at the US Amateur.

“But I don’t expect anything. I’ll be rooting them on if I’m not there. And if I do so happen to get the opportunity to play, I’m there for Team USA and I’m going to give it my full-force effort.

“Problem is, I understand the position that they don’t see us playing enough, so it’s kind of difficult to make a decision, I get that. But at the end of the day, it is what it is and I’ll be rooting for Team USA no matter what.”

The 29-year-old finished 4th at the PGA Championship but otherwise enjoyed a mediocre Major championship season in what represented his only four opportunities to gain rankings points.

DeChambeau’s fellow LIV Golfer, Brooks Koepka took advantage of the PGA Championship, with his win set to earn him a place on the US team.

Many people have called for DeChambeau to be considered after his recent good form on LIV. He finished second to Talor Gooch at LIV Andalucia before making headlines with a breathtaking final-round 58 to win LIV Greenbrier.

Despite that, it appears that he will fall foul to a lack of opportunities to impress Johnson up close and personal with the Ryder Cup captain confirming such.

"There hasn’t been much communication," Johnson said when speaking on GOLF.com's ‘Subpar’ podcast.

“I’m going to be fully transparent. It’s hard because I’m not able to witness what they’re doing and see their form, with the exception of four events a year."

Bryson DeChambeau was part of American's successful Ryder Cup team last time out (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay are the only three confirmed on the team. Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Max Homa currently occupy the final three automatic spots with Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth almost certain to make the team as well.

That leaves DeChambeau competing with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas for one of Zach Johnson's final three picks.

Johnson is set to announce his picks after the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake on August 27, 2023.