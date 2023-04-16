14-Year-Old Amateur Wins Professional Tour Event

Arguably, the standard of junior golf is as strong as it's ever been, with a case in point being a fantastic story at the 2023 Terre Blanche Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, where Louise Uma Landgraf picked up the title at just 14 years of age!

Played over two days, the French amateur fired a three-under-par first round of 69, and then followed it up with a two-over second round as she managed to make her way into a three-way playoff with Charlotte Liautier and Pasqualle Coffa. Eventually, it was Landgraf who came out on top.

“It feels amazing to win,” beamed Landgraf following her playoff win. “Especially, to win on a professional tour is something I’ve wanted to accomplish for a really long time. Having accomplished it in France in my home country is really nice. It was my first time playing this course, I think I did a good job.”

Beginning the final day, it was Coffa who, in fact, led with a four-under round of 68. However, the Dutch player struggled at Terre Blanche, as a final round 75 meant she only just scraped into the playoff with the two Frenchwomen.

Liautier, on the other hand, had the complete opposite tournament to Coffa, with the 23-year-old carding a three-over-par first round and a second round of 68 to join Coffa in the playoff.

For Landgraf, she began her final day with a double bogey on the opening hole. However, the amateur held her nerve and a huge birdie at the final hole earned her a spot in the playoff which she eventually won.

Adding to her earlier comments, the 14-year-old stated that: “Before the last putt I was telling myself that I did a good job, even if I missed the putt. I thought it would be nice to hole it.

“I exceeded my expectations by a long way. My dad was my caddie this week. He used to caddie for me a lot when I was younger, so it was really nice for him to join me this week.”