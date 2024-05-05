12-Time Simulator Golf Champion Claims Victory On Asian Tour
Nicknamed King of the Screen, Hongtaek Kim defeated Chonlatit Chuenboonngam in a playoff to win the GS Caltex Maekyung Open
When it comes to the world of professional golf, there are varying amounts of Tours available to the upcoming pro player. One of those is simulator (indoor) events and, on the Asian Tour, Hongtaek Kim showed that indoor golf transfers to the real thing, as he claimed a thrilling victory.
Playing in the GS Caltex Maekyung Open at Namseoul Country Club, Kim defeated Thailand’s Chonlatit Chuenboonngam in a playoff to pick up a maiden Asian Tour victory.
Nicknamed the King of the Screen after 12 victories on the golf simulator circuit on Korea’s GTour, Kim finished 10-under-par alongside Chuenboonngam and, at the first playoff, it was Kim who holed a four-foot par putt to claim the biggest win of his career.
Speaking after his win, the 30-year-old stated: “There was a misunderstanding that I was only good at simulator golf. I solved the misunderstanding today. I think simulator golf has actually been very helpful. Competing in championships in simulator golf has helped relieve tension.”
Securing a cheque for over $220,000, the win was the third on the Korean PGA Tour, as Kim joined the list of Korean golfers who have won this title, as the likes of Bio Kim, Sanghyun Park, Sangho Cho, and Jongduck Kim have put their names to the prestigious trophy.
In regards to Chonlatit, who led at the halfway mark following a superb 62 and had a one shot lead with just three to play, the Thai player stated: “It was very hard today. Everything was hard, I was constantly trying to keep my grips dry, but I’m still very happy with the tournament. I had some good luck in the other rounds holing out shots and chips.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tiger Woods' Iconic Red Polo Sells Out Within Hours Of Release On Sun Day Red Website
If you wanted to get hold of the famous red polo that Tiger dons, you would have had to be quick, as the first batch of the 'All Things Red' Collection sold out rapidly!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Ben Kohles
Get to know the American PGA Tour player, Ben Kohles, a little bit better here
By Matt Cradock Published