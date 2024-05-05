12-Time Simulator Golf Champion Claims Victory On Asian Tour

When it comes to the world of professional golf, there are varying amounts of Tours available to the upcoming pro player. One of those is simulator (indoor) events and, on the Asian Tour, Hongtaek Kim showed that indoor golf transfers to the real thing, as he claimed a thrilling victory.

Playing in the GS Caltex Maekyung Open at Namseoul Country Club, Kim defeated Thailand’s Chonlatit Chuenboonngam in a playoff to pick up a maiden Asian Tour victory.

(Image credit: Asian Tour)

Nicknamed the King of the Screen after 12 victories on the golf simulator circuit on Korea’s GTour, Kim finished 10-under-par alongside Chuenboonngam and, at the first playoff, it was Kim who holed a four-foot par putt to claim the biggest win of his career.

Speaking after his win, the 30-year-old stated: “There was a misunderstanding that I was only good at simulator golf. I solved the misunderstanding today. I think simulator golf has actually been very helpful. Competing in championships in simulator golf has helped relieve tension.”

Securing a cheque for over $220,000, the win was the third on the Korean PGA Tour, as Kim joined the list of Korean golfers who have won this title, as the likes of Bio Kim, Sanghyun Park, Sangho Cho, and Jongduck Kim have put their names to the prestigious trophy.

In regards to Chonlatit, who led at the halfway mark following a superb 62 and had a one shot lead with just three to play, the Thai player stated: “It was very hard today. Everything was hard, I was constantly trying to keep my grips dry, but I’m still very happy with the tournament. I had some good luck in the other rounds holing out shots and chips.”