Should You Be Able To Blob A Hole In A Medal?
One nightmare hole can ruin a medal round so is there any way you might be able to blob a hole in a medal and still be able to compete?
I had to do a bit of a doubletake when I was commissioned to write this particular article, for my initial thoughts were that surely every true golfer would come up with the same answer – a resounding ‘no’. But there are arguments and reasons on the other side that are worth exploring and addressing, too, so here goes…
Medal play has always been about getting it round in the fewest number of strokes, warts and all, and obviously the only true way of doing that is to complete every hole. How else would you decide a winner? The only remotely conceivable alternative would be to cap the maximum score on each hole. Once you reach that number, you stop counting (and playing) on that hole and just write that score down.
Ah, I hear you say – isn’t that exactly what we do in a Stableford via the nett double bogey adjustment? Correct! A nett double bogey scores you zero points on a hole the same as a nett quintuple bogey does, so once you go beyond a nett double bogey there’s no need to continue on that hole. That is precisely why Dr Frank Stableford devised his ingenious alternative scoring system all those years ago – so that one bad hole (especially early on) didn’t have the capacity to derail things completely.
And then, of course, it’s worth pointing out that for handicap purposes, you can effectively blob a hole in a medal because the World Handicap System also uses that same nett double bogey adjustment in its calculations. For handicap purposes only, the worst you can achieve on any one hole is a nett double bogey. What you can’t do is actually compete in or win the competition if you have a blob on your scorecard.
I guess the topic of pace of play then rears its ugly head. Surely having to go back and play again from the tee or wherever is not to be encouraged in an era when many are concerned about how long rounds of golf are taking? Well, no, but that is exactly why the provisional ball rule exists, so if you fear you may not find your original ball, you can switch to the provisional ball you will hopefully have played for the very purpose of avoiding that long, time-consuming walk back.
We need to retain a pure form of the game, and medal play is that pure form, where there’s no Stableford-style hiding place and every shot you hit counts. If medal play had some kind of nett double bogey adjustment, not only would it effectively just be Stableford by another name, but it would also have meant that when Jean van de Velde finally found the green with his bunker shot on the 18th at Carnoustie in 1999, he needn’t have worried about that seven-footer to make the play-off. He could just have picked up his ball, marked himself down for a six and walked off to collect the Claret Jug… which I think we all agree would have been most unsatisfactory, especially Paul Lawrie.
I can’t see any other way of working out what to do with a blob in a medal other than by further increasing the maximum score cap… which would kind of defeat the time-saving object of it. So, as I’m quite certain The R&A would never allow The Open to adopt a Stableford format (!), let’s just nip this one firmly in the bud by repeating that loud resounding ‘no’ from the opening paragraph.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and instruction. He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, a highly regarded trade publication for golf club secretaries and managers, and has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. But put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
