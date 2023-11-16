Can You Use A Caddie In A Club Competition?
If you're considering getting yourself a caddie prior to your club comp this weekend, here's what you should know
If you tune in to watch the Tour pros go about their business, you’ll rarely see them walking the course alone. Right alongside them, carrying that big heavy Tour bag and pacing out yardages, is the trusted caddie (also known as bag man and looper).
Turn up for your weekly roll-up on a Saturday morning with a professional caddie, and you’re definitely going to get some funny looks. However, we all know that a caddie is like the 15th club in the bag and they can help save you a bunch of shots, especially if you’re playing somewhere new, so what are the rules on using one in a club competition?
Model Local Rule H-1 Explained
There is nothing in the Rules of Golf to prohibit the use of a caddie. However, before you get on the phone to Billy Foster, here is some important information for you to digest. Committees can introduce a Local Rule prohibiting caddies, make them compulsory or place restrictions on who can caddie; this would be via Model Local Rule H-1, which reads:
Use of Caddie Prohibited or Required; Caddie Restrictions
Purpose. A Committee may choose to modify Rule 10.3 to
Prohibit the use of caddies,
Require players to use a caddie, or
Limit a player's choice of caddie (such as requiring the caddie to be an amateur, not allowing a parent, relative or another player in the competition, etc.).
Model Local Rule H-1.1
If caddies are not allowed:
“A player must not have a caddie during the round. Penalty for Breach of Local Rule:
The player gets the general penalty for each hole during which they have a caddie.
If the breach happens or continues between two holes, the player gets the general penalty for the next hole.”
Model Local Rule H-1.2.
If there are limits on who the player may have as a caddie:
“A player must not have [identify prohibited type of caddie for example, a parent or guardian] as their caddie during the round.
Penalty for Breach of Local Rule:
The player gets the general penalty for each hole during which they are helped by such a caddie.
If the breach happens or continues between two holes, the player gets the general penalty for the next hole.”
Model Local Rule H-1.3
If a player is required to have a caddie:
“A player must have a caddie during the round.
Penalty for Breach of Local Rule: The player gets the general penalty for each hole during which they do not have a caddie.”
Check before you play
The Rules of Golf can be fairly difficult to follow and understand, but it can be a real advantage to know the basic ones, Rules that a lot of golfers still get wrong.
In the case of using caddies and whether they are allowed in a club competition, as is often the case with such matters, it's always best to check the Local Rules, otherwise you could find yourself getting penalised.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
