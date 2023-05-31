'Truly Inspiring' - Why The Tide Is Finally Changing For Women's Golf

How can we encourage more women and girls, especially those in their 20s and 30s, to play golf? Over the years this is a question that I've been asked repeatedly, and I've attempted to answer it on multiple occasions.

Golf is a game that young women don't naturally gravitate towards, unless they come from a family of golfers or are introduced to the sport at a young age by a partner or friend, and this lack of attraction can be partly attributed to the mystifying exclusiveness associated with golf.

It's frustrating because those of us that are already familiar with the sport recognise the immense benefits the game offers, but breaking down the preconceived notions that many young women have about golf and its accessibility has proven challenging.

However, last month, I had the opportunity to attend an event at Pitch Golf London, which was organised in partnership with adidas and attended by social media influencer Mia Baker. It was an incredible wow moment for me when I entered a room filled with nearly 150 enthusiastic women in their 20s and 30s, all eager to discuss and experience golf. The golf industry has made significant efforts to engage this demographic, as well as women of all ages who have been identified as an untapped market and vital to the game's future, but witnessing such a large turnout at a single event was truly inspiring and it's encouraging for the long-term prospects of the women's game.

(Image credit: Pitch Golf)

In contrast to many traditional golf clubs that pose barriers for newbie golfers, the atmosphere at Pitch is inviting and inclusive. Anyone can pick up a golf club and call themselves a golfer in their own way, whether it’s regularly playing on a simulator, reaching a competent level for occasional rounds, or simply taking pleasure from holiday golf. It's a big transition for women to make from 'social' golfer to golf club member, but venues like Pitch are helping to provide that stepping stone should women want to make that leap and take the sport far more seriously.

At this event, women were enjoying drinks, eating pizza, and even getting their nails done when they weren't hitting golf balls. It's no wonder that this setting appeals to a younger audience and has the potential to attract more women to the sport. Additionally, events like this play a crucial role in dispelling stigmas and misconceptions surrounding golf, and they emphasise that it doesn't matter how you play, how you dress, or how you look - everyone is welcome.

(Image credit: Pitch Golf)

adidas has long been a forward-thinking brand committed to pushing boundaries and promoting inclusivity and social relevance, so by partnering with the like-minded team at Pitch, this event marked the first of many this year, which aim to promote women’s golf and ultimately create a community for ongoing engagement. Off the back of this event, the Pitch Academy has selected 100 lucky women from hundreds of applications who will receive membership to include five lessons, seven practice sessions, and each will be kitted out with adidas gear.

Kate Kilner, 26 Research Analyst from London said: "I'm loving this event! I definitely feel less judged here, even if it's just internal judgement. With it being all women here, I feel less like I need to compete and prove myself; I can relax and focus on my game as I feel more supported in a room full of women".

(Image credit: Pitch Golf)

It was unsurprising to discover that many of the women present were followers of Mia on social media. Mia, being youthful and dynamic, uses her posts to showcase golf as an enjoyable sport that is accompanied by an equally enjoyable lifestyle. As mentioned above, for young women unfamiliar with golf, it remains relatively obscure. Professional golfers like Charley Hull or Georgia Hall are difficult for them to relate to, and it's likely they haven't even heard of them. But they can connect with someone like Mia and she serves as an inspiration, as Maisie Thomas from Kent explained:

“I got into golf with my ex-boyfriend and when we broke up, I had no one to play with because golf is not a popular sport amongst girls in their 20s. It made it difficult to progress as I had no one I felt comfortable to ask questions to or seek guidance”.

During conversations, I was also struck by the desire of their golfer boyfriends for them to play as well, making it a shared pastime. I don't mean to imply that all men have historically been unsupportive of their partners playing golf. However, traditionally, men have preferred to keep that aspect of their lives separate, leading to the continued segregation between male and female sections at golf clubs. It is clear that this new generation of golfers is enthusiastic about participating in mixed golf more often.

Of course, the challenge is to retain interest and golf doesn't suit everyone. But events like this, combined with the positive impact of the influx of female social media influencers, are helping to raise the visibility of women's golf and providing a pathway to attract young women to the game who might have otherwise disregarded it completely.