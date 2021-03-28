Billy Horschel married his wife Brittany in 2010.

Who Is Billy Horschel’s Wife?

Billy Horschel has achieved many successes in his career, including victory at the 2014 FedEx Cup, but who is his wife?

We get to know her here.

Horschel met his wife Brittany during his junior golf years, claiming ‘it was love at first sight… for me! She took a little longer to come around.’

The pair actually played golf at University of Florida, with Brittany having to give up the game due to ongoing wrist injuries.

The pair married in 2010 and have three children. Skylar Lillian, who was born in 2014, two days after Horschel won the FedEx Cup. A second daughter called Colbie Rae, who was born in 2017 and their son Axel Brooks, who was born in 2019.

Despite many successes on the course, the couple have had some struggles off it. After claiming the AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament in 2017, Horschel hinted at a private struggle he and his family had been dealing with.

Later that day, Brittany released a tweet to explain her husband’s emotional reaction, revealing publicly that she sought treatment the previous year for alcoholism.

Appearing on Good Morning America in 2017, Brittany said: “I was hiding how much I was drinking. He knew that I drank a couple of glasses of wine at night, but other than that I really kept it hidden from friends and family; and, especially, Billy.”

“It was tough. She was an alcoholic, she had issues drinking but our relationship together as a husband-wife was not great. We needed to work on that … so for me to be more open, communicate better with my wife and our relationship was a massive thing that we learned how to do.” said Horschel.

Since entering treatment, Brittany has stayed sober and not touched a drink.

