Is This The Ultimate Place To Stay On Planet Golf?

One of the great things about visiting St Andrews is that it’s a true golfing town – The sport hangs in the air and seeps from the stonework and bricks, golf is woven in as an element of the fabric of the Auld Grey Toon. The Rusacks Hotel (opens in new tab) is a fundamental part of that meshing.

A building dating from the 1800s, the hotel has welcomed the greats of the game over the decades. It occupies a location to rival, arguably to top, any golfing hotel on the planet and now, after recently completed refurbishments, it offers accommodation and hospitality of the very highest level.

View from a bedroom of the Rusacks (Image credit: Mike Harris)

There was never any question about the superb setting of The Rusacks – Halfway up the 18th hole of St Andrews’ iconic Old Course with front-facing rooms offering views across the fairways and over to West Sands. Opening the curtains of a morning and looking out on the hallowed links delivers spine-tingling inspiration for even the most cynical golfers.

But, until Marine & Lawn took over at the grand old hotel, things had become a little stale on the inside – still comfortable but just a little tired. Not so now, the refurbishments and additional spaces have elevated the Rusacks back to where it belongs as a world-leading golfing hotel.

A bedroom at the refurbished Rusacks (Image credit: Mike Harris)

The rooms and suites have been opulently redecorated and now offer individualised charm, as well as being supremely comfortable and well appointed. A new extension has added extra accommodation and the build has been a great success, blending naturally to its surroundings.

The communal areas in the hotel have been sympathetically improved upon, without losing the history and golfing feel that was always there and should always remain.

The communal areas are full of character (Image credit: Mike Harris)

The dining options have been extended with the addition of the brilliant upstairs 18 – Led by award-winning chef Derek Johnstone, it’s a rooftop restaurant with balcony that delivers a very relaxed yet high-end vibe. It’s one of the best views from any restaurant/bar if you’re a golf lover.

A pint in 18 (Image credit: Mike Harris)

Downstairs, the Mediterranean restaurant offers a touch of class and if you’re looking for somewhere to skulk a little then the One Under Bar, below the level of The Links, offers a cosy spot for a pint, a dram or a bar meal.

There are private dining options, spaces that can be used for events or meetings together with options for activities and excursions for those who’d rather not spend their entire time in St Andrews on the golf course!

The front entrance (Image credit: Mike Harris)

The Rusacks was, and remains, all about Location, location, location. But the hotel can now very much boast that they deliver excellence on every level, on top of that superb setting. It’s quite a place to visit and a real treat for golf lovers.