Is This The Most Eye-Catching Women’s Golf Shoe Yet?

Luxury Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma has teamed up with women’s athletic wear brand Lucky in Love on a special limited-edition golf shoe to offer female golfers a shoe that is guaranteed to dazzle and make a bold fashion statement as one of the best women’s golf shoes on the market.

The shoe is called LIL Bellezza and is offered in limited quantities across North America and Europe. Like the Olivera and Alesi models that form part of the 2024 collection, it’s handcrafted in premium leather and the gleaming design incorporates a sliver patent-finished microfibre upper treated with a mesmerizing holographic material to provide a mirrored look.

Other stylish and functional features include a lightweight Airplay 9 spikeless outsole with strategically positioned nubs to offer progressive stability and optimal grip during the swing, while the waterproof sock system – comprised of OnSteam recyclable microfibre and an ARNEFLEX memory foam insert sole – ensures feet remain dry and comfortable all day long.

Intricate details include both brand logos on the heel, an exclusive insole with the LIL family’s motto: ‘MAKE EVERY DAY YOUR BIRTHDAY, MAKE EVERY NIGHT NEW YEARS EVE’, plus the Lucky In Love logo on the matching kiltie to complete the appearance.

Lucky in Love CEO, Brad Singer. “Working with the Duca team to bring this brilliant shoe to life has been filled with excitement, pleasure, and unrestrained creativity. The design process was driven by a spirit full of light and vibrancy, but it’s the execution that exceeded all our expectations, creating a shoe that will make any woman feel the ultimate sense of exhilaration.”