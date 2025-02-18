'I'm Two Years In To Golf. I Wish I'd Known These 5 Things Before I Started'

Depending on what level of expectations you set for yourself, beginner golf can bring on a lot of laughs or a lot of frustration. When I started playing regularly a couple years ago, I set the bar high, eager to get better without any perspective about what being a “good golfer” looked like.

Now, looking back, it’s easy to see how I could have saved myself quite a few stressful moments as I was just learning the game. First, understanding that a good round of golf isn’t hitting perfect shots; instead, it’s being able to get back on track from a lot of misses. And it’s those challenges that makes golf so engaging. Here are five points I wish I could pass back to myself before I stepped onto the course:

First, Play For Fun

There is more mental toughness and emotional stability required to play a round of golf well than I ever expected. I was eager to put myself in a competitive situation and it backfired. I jumped in before I knew the importance of course management, so I felt agitated when I would mishit and couldn't recover, which didn’t bode well for the rest of the round and my confidence. But, I noticed I would play much better when I went out to practice with girlfriends, and was completely at ease playing 9 holes, but not recording my score.

My advice? Before worrying about a handicap, play socially with friends: scramble, practice hitting from tough lies without the pressure of it counting toward a score, take that second shot after you miss the first. Have fun while learning.

Lauren Katims (far right) with golfing friends (Image credit: Lauren Katims)

Seek Out A Coach You Find Relatable - And Take Lessons!

Understanding the mechanics of the golf swing before you start playing can help good habits form before the bad ones settle in. I didn’t take the time to learn how to properly swing the club and I have a few bad habits that come back more often than I’d like. If I had gotten more technical with my swing up front with a series of lessons it would have saved me a lot of frustration. Find a golf coach who teaches in a way that makes sense to you. Not everyone is going to be a good fit for your style of learning, and finding someone who can give you that “aha moment” more times than not is a win.

It's Hard To Get Better At Golf, And Progress Is Not A Linear

Just because I was putting in more play time didn’t mean I was getting better – one day I thought I had my backswing down and the next it felt awkward. Now I know that although it’s frustrating, having those inconsistencies is universal and part of the long-term learning process. And I wasn’t going to get better by repeatedly enforcing those bad habits on the course.

Improving is tough unless you practice intentionally – and often. For me, that means focusing on one aspect at a time, rather than trying to conquer every type of stroke at once. My short game was racking up my score, and when I carved out the time to practice chipping and putting each week, I gained confidence around the green and finally started seeing more consistency.

(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

It's Never Too Early To Get Involved In A League

This is true especially for women. Community is important to women golfers as we build our presence on the course and generally speaking, everyone is supportive of beginners and thrilled to have new friends to golf with. I spent a long time feeling too intimidated to play with women who have been golfing for decades, and I missed out on some fun early on. Leagues don’t always mean competition. A golfing group is a way to grow your social golf circle, offers a built-in cheerleading squad to celebrate your amazing shots, and a great resource for advice on gear, clothing, and upcoming outings.

Even if you don’t see an official ladies league at your home course, there is a huge online network of golfers, all different levels, looking to connect. Some of the bigger ones are Women Who Golf and Huge Club Girls . There are also women’s golf retreats that blend golf games, instruction and great prizes with some pretty desirable destinations.

No One Is Judging Your Bad Shots

It took me a while to grasp this one. A few months ago, I was having an off day where I kept topping the ball. One of the better golfers in my group came up to me and said, “We’ve all been there.” It was a good reminder that everyone was a beginner at one point, no one cares how you play because everyone is focused on their own game, and every golfer has terrible rounds, even the best players. There is no shame in picking up your ball and trying again on the next hole - in fact, you’ll get bonus points from your playing partners for keeping up with the pace!

If I had a sixth tip, it would be that not all golf tips should be taken to heart, so this advice may not apply to you specifically, but overall, be patient with yourself when you’re learning. The more you can relax and laugh off a few (or 18 holes of) bad shots, the more you’ll fall in love with golf long-term.