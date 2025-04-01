I Tested 5 New Golf Practice Nets And One Really Stood Out

Home practice is one of the quickest - and obviously most convenient - ways to expedite the improvement process in your golf game. Practicing with one of the best golf nets is a fantastic way to take the pressure away from the outcome of the shot and focus purely on technique, which is a method favored by some of the top professionals in the game. Rory McIlroy for example recently locked himself away in a studio hitting balls for two weeks without even a launch monitor switched on, as he was changing his golf swing and did not want the distraction of an outcome. I’ve been looking at some of the best golf practice nets on the market in 2025 to show you what sort of options there are for your home practice.

I’ve put five different nets through their paces at a few different price points, so let’s see how they performed…

Forb ProFlex Pop-Up Driving Net - £280/$400

(Image credit: Future)

Starting with the Forb ProFlex Pop-Up Driving Net - or you might have seen it as the Forza net as depending on where you are it seems to be named differently - and this is an extremely good product for the safety-conscious, so much so, that I have given this one the nod as best for safety out of my selection.

I’ve seen this online for around the £280 mark or around $400 in the US so this is one of the pricier models I have looked at, however, you do get a lot for your money here.

(Image credit: Future)

I actually found putting the Forb net up relatively easy for the test because I have been using it on and off all winter in my own garden, but casting my mind back to the first time, it was actually a little tricky and you do need a little bit of upper body strength to get the last poles in once the structure is fairly rigid.

Once it’s up, it is excellent. I really enjoyed the depth and height of this model which enhanced the feeling of safety, because you can get very close to the structure when hitting which minimizes the fear of a stray shot making its way past the netting.

(Image credit: Future)

One thing worth noting is that if you live anywhere particularly windy I wouldn’t leave it out permanently, or if you wish to, invest in some slightly more heavy-duty pegs to keep it pinned down

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gagalileo Golf Net £70/$80

(Image credit: Future)

The second net I tested out was a more budget-friendly offering called the Gagalileo or Gallileo - once again this net seems to have a different name depending on where it is being sold which seems to be a common theme. Whatever you want to call it, it comes in at around the £70 or $80 mark and it is a really nice simple product, that is actually a bit like a camping tent in its visual, and also in its assembly.

(Image credit: Future)

The setup is a little fiddly truth be told, whereby you are required to thread two very long poles through some small slots on the outside of the net, which is trickier than it sounds because the poles come in multiple pieces which unfortunately come apart if handled too roughly! If you are careful it is fine, however, and once you’ve completed that task, the net basically pops into its final shape and you are good to go. There is also the option of a separate layer of fabric which provides a nice target and an extra layer of security.

(Image credit: Future)

There were a couple of things I didn’t love about this particular model, however, the first of those being the lack of side protection to safeguard and catch any dreaded shank! Secondly, I didn’t feel comfortable hitting wedges into this structure due to the higher launch angle. There is no padding between where the poles cross over one another at the ‘roof’ of the net and I would be concerned at the potential ricochet if impact did occur here.

On a positive note, taking this net down is much easier than many others - you just slide those poles back out and fold the cloth, and you are all set to put it away.

It is definitely a simple product and isn’t perfect, but I would still recommend it as the best-value product I tested.

Sim Space Deluxe Practice net - £300/$400

(Image credit: Future)

I have to say putting this net up for the first time was a bit of a struggle, and truth be told is a two-person job and I had to get my wife involved to get help. To its credit, Sim Space does specify this in the instructions so I should have been prepared for that. There are just lots of angles and insertions that you can go a bit wrong with and I absolutely did so quite a few times! Like a number of these models though, once you’ve done it once or twice things become an awful lot easier and the result is an exceptionally sturdy and safe product.

(Image credit: Future)

The Sim Space Deluxe offers great side protection and the actual netting felt the strongest and toughest of anything I tried throughout my testing. Furthermore, I would feel a lot more confident leaving this product out even in some pretty strong wind too due to the nice wide base that offers plenty of stability, and the slightly weightier feel than many others on show. Because of this, I would have no hesitation naming this the most stable net out of the selection.

(Image credit: Future)

The Sim Space is exceptionally well shaped to receive even very powerful shots of varying trajectories, and this is also one of the quieter nets that I tested which will keep the neighbors happy!

Spornia SPG-7 - £300/$300

(Image credit: Future)

If it is ease of setup you are after, then look no further than the Spornia SPG-7! Essentially you just have to pull it out of the box and it just springs into life and into an almost fully assembled state! You just need to add a couple of supports to the sides and an optional one across the top and that is literally the setup procedure taken care of and you are ready to hit.

(Image credit: Future)

Everything about this net screams serious quality. The weight, the material, and the construction are all very reassuring and it is quite frankly packed with features. For those wanting to work on their shorter irons (or even those prone to a skied driver!) there is significant and sturdy roof protection, and for those players who do have a shank or two in the locker, there is ample side protection to swallow those up too.

(Image credit: Future)

The floor of the net features quite a steep angle to help gather the balls back nearer to you, and in the same place to help maximize your practice time over your ball collection time, and there is a nice clear target to help you hone in your alignment.

As easy as it is to setup, my only qualm with this net would be the disassembly procedure which I found very fiddly. You need to have some serious origami skills and some reasonable hand/wrist strength to battle the tension of the structure, however, once you have managed to find the right angles, it folds neatly back into a strong carryable bag. Overall, I would say that this would be my best net for features.

LongRidge Quad - Anywhere between £90 and £150

(Image credit: Future)

This is actually very similar to the Spornia SPG-7 in terms of ease of setup, once again you just whip it out of the bag and it does most of the work for you! Once you have done that there are just four poles to add, a target section to hang and you're ready to practice.

(Image credit: Future)

As with the Forb product, I really enjoyed the depth of this net allowing plenty of ball flight before impact - although the slightly lower height prohibits you from getting too close to swing as you would impact the top piece of the structure and potentially damage it, or even your club.

As I like to see, it comes with a fixed side net - which for me came default on the right-hand side as a right-hander without me asking, so I’m guessing you could order LH ?? - although I felt this could be a touch more substantial. I would be concerned that a low shank could sneak under the side panel in truth so I would maybe invest in a couple of pegs to pin it down.

(Image credit: Future)

The only other bit I wasn’t in love with here was the noise levels. Because the target piece is only hooked in by two attachments at the top (rather than in all four corners) this fabric hangs down fairly loosely and makes a pretty audible pop at impact, so if you are in close proximity to a neighbor, that might be worth considering.

Overall though, for the price and the features, I thought this was a great all-round product.