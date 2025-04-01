I Tested 5 New Golf Practice Nets And One Really Stood Out
Joe Ferguson has been looking at some home practice solutions to see which one might best suit your needs and budget
Home practice is one of the quickest - and obviously most convenient - ways to expedite the improvement process in your golf game. Practicing with one of the best golf nets is a fantastic way to take the pressure away from the outcome of the shot and focus purely on technique, which is a method favored by some of the top professionals in the game. Rory McIlroy for example recently locked himself away in a studio hitting balls for two weeks without even a launch monitor switched on, as he was changing his golf swing and did not want the distraction of an outcome. I’ve been looking at some of the best golf practice nets on the market in 2025 to show you what sort of options there are for your home practice.
I’ve put five different nets through their paces at a few different price points, so let’s see how they performed…
Forb ProFlex Pop-Up Driving Net - £280/$400
Starting with the Forb ProFlex Pop-Up Driving Net - or you might have seen it as the Forza net as depending on where you are it seems to be named differently - and this is an extremely good product for the safety-conscious, so much so, that I have given this one the nod as best for safety out of my selection.
I’ve seen this online for around the £280 mark or around $400 in the US so this is one of the pricier models I have looked at, however, you do get a lot for your money here.
I actually found putting the Forb net up relatively easy for the test because I have been using it on and off all winter in my own garden, but casting my mind back to the first time, it was actually a little tricky and you do need a little bit of upper body strength to get the last poles in once the structure is fairly rigid.
Once it’s up, it is excellent. I really enjoyed the depth and height of this model which enhanced the feeling of safety, because you can get very close to the structure when hitting which minimizes the fear of a stray shot making its way past the netting.
One thing worth noting is that if you live anywhere particularly windy I wouldn’t leave it out permanently, or if you wish to, invest in some slightly more heavy-duty pegs to keep it pinned down
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Gagalileo Golf Net £70/$80
The second net I tested out was a more budget-friendly offering called the Gagalileo or Gallileo - once again this net seems to have a different name depending on where it is being sold which seems to be a common theme. Whatever you want to call it, it comes in at around the £70 or $80 mark and it is a really nice simple product, that is actually a bit like a camping tent in its visual, and also in its assembly.
The setup is a little fiddly truth be told, whereby you are required to thread two very long poles through some small slots on the outside of the net, which is trickier than it sounds because the poles come in multiple pieces which unfortunately come apart if handled too roughly! If you are careful it is fine, however, and once you’ve completed that task, the net basically pops into its final shape and you are good to go. There is also the option of a separate layer of fabric which provides a nice target and an extra layer of security.
There were a couple of things I didn’t love about this particular model, however, the first of those being the lack of side protection to safeguard and catch any dreaded shank! Secondly, I didn’t feel comfortable hitting wedges into this structure due to the higher launch angle. There is no padding between where the poles cross over one another at the ‘roof’ of the net and I would be concerned at the potential ricochet if impact did occur here.
On a positive note, taking this net down is much easier than many others - you just slide those poles back out and fold the cloth, and you are all set to put it away.
It is definitely a simple product and isn’t perfect, but I would still recommend it as the best-value product I tested.
Sim Space Deluxe Practice net - £300/$400
I have to say putting this net up for the first time was a bit of a struggle, and truth be told is a two-person job and I had to get my wife involved to get help. To its credit, Sim Space does specify this in the instructions so I should have been prepared for that. There are just lots of angles and insertions that you can go a bit wrong with and I absolutely did so quite a few times! Like a number of these models though, once you’ve done it once or twice things become an awful lot easier and the result is an exceptionally sturdy and safe product.
The Sim Space Deluxe offers great side protection and the actual netting felt the strongest and toughest of anything I tried throughout my testing. Furthermore, I would feel a lot more confident leaving this product out even in some pretty strong wind too due to the nice wide base that offers plenty of stability, and the slightly weightier feel than many others on show. Because of this, I would have no hesitation naming this the most stable net out of the selection.
The Sim Space is exceptionally well shaped to receive even very powerful shots of varying trajectories, and this is also one of the quieter nets that I tested which will keep the neighbors happy!
Spornia SPG-7 - £300/$300
If it is ease of setup you are after, then look no further than the Spornia SPG-7! Essentially you just have to pull it out of the box and it just springs into life and into an almost fully assembled state! You just need to add a couple of supports to the sides and an optional one across the top and that is literally the setup procedure taken care of and you are ready to hit.
Everything about this net screams serious quality. The weight, the material, and the construction are all very reassuring and it is quite frankly packed with features. For those wanting to work on their shorter irons (or even those prone to a skied driver!) there is significant and sturdy roof protection, and for those players who do have a shank or two in the locker, there is ample side protection to swallow those up too.
The floor of the net features quite a steep angle to help gather the balls back nearer to you, and in the same place to help maximize your practice time over your ball collection time, and there is a nice clear target to help you hone in your alignment.
As easy as it is to setup, my only qualm with this net would be the disassembly procedure which I found very fiddly. You need to have some serious origami skills and some reasonable hand/wrist strength to battle the tension of the structure, however, once you have managed to find the right angles, it folds neatly back into a strong carryable bag. Overall, I would say that this would be my best net for features.
LongRidge Quad - Anywhere between £90 and £150
This is actually very similar to the Spornia SPG-7 in terms of ease of setup, once again you just whip it out of the bag and it does most of the work for you! Once you have done that there are just four poles to add, a target section to hang and you're ready to practice.
As with the Forb product, I really enjoyed the depth of this net allowing plenty of ball flight before impact - although the slightly lower height prohibits you from getting too close to swing as you would impact the top piece of the structure and potentially damage it, or even your club.
As I like to see, it comes with a fixed side net - which for me came default on the right-hand side as a right-hander without me asking, so I’m guessing you could order LH ?? - although I felt this could be a touch more substantial. I would be concerned that a low shank could sneak under the side panel in truth so I would maybe invest in a couple of pegs to pin it down.
The only other bit I wasn’t in love with here was the noise levels. Because the target piece is only hooked in by two attachments at the top (rather than in all four corners) this fabric hangs down fairly loosely and makes a pretty audible pop at impact, so if you are in close proximity to a neighbor, that might be worth considering.
Overall though, for the price and the features, I thought this was a great all-round product.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The 7 Biggest Golf Gear Trends In 2025
Take a look at the most popular golf equipment trends of 2025 and why your game may benefit from them
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
What Club Should Take The 14th Spot In Your Golf Bag?
The Rules say you are allowed to carry 14 clubs so you might as well do so, choosing the right weapon to complete your set-up could change your game.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Should Some Men Use Women’s Golf Clubs?
Could a swap to women’s golf clubs help some men’s games? Is it a realistic option to make the switch? We spoke to a PGA pro to get the answer
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Long Putters Are On The Comeback And I Don't Like It
Increasingly used by some of the best golfers in the world, are long putters making a comeback that no-one saw coming? I for one hope not
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How To Build The Right Set Of Metalwoods For Your Game
How should you configure the clubs at the top end of the bag? We outline everything you need to consider when choosing a driver, fairway wood and hybrid…
By Joel Tadman Published
-
The Surprise Second Hand Club That Sells Out Almost Instantly
This club is becoming increasingly popular with the best players in the world and amateur golfers are loving them too. Maybe it’s time you added one to your bag…
By Michael Weston Published
-
6 Big-Name Professional Golfers Who Use A 7-Wood. If It Works For Them...
The 7-wood is becoming more of a part of the professional game. Here, we highlight some of the leading players who use this club
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Our 2005 v 2015 v 2025 TaylorMade Driver Test Produced Some Surprising Results!
In his latest Retro Review, Joe Ferguson compares three generations of TaylorMade Drivers...
By Joe Ferguson Published