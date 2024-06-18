As a writer, I’m terrified by ChatGPT. I, of course, fear it could replace me. But I’ve managed to get past that fear and continue to get up in the mornings by telling myself that, firstly, the information the tool gathers from the internet must at some point have been written by someone (a person and a writer) and, secondly, no matter how accurate it is, the tool can’t give an opinion in the way a proper human can. Its opinions will be derived from somebody else’s opinions.

To be honest, I’ve tried to pretend that ChatGPT doesn’t exist, but sticking one’s head in the sand is never a productive strategy, so I decided to be brave and check it out.

I signed up online, put in more personal data than I would have liked to and decided to start with a question I know the answer to. I Asked ChatGPT “How Do I Take Five Shots Off My Golf Handicap?”

I would love for that to happen, but I know it isn’t possible. I play off 1 and playing off +4 is just not realistic. I am neither physically nor mentally capable of playing to that level.

If I were to try… Firstly, I would have to quit any sort of work and play golf full time – Treat it as my job. Second, I would need a brilliant technical coach who would tweak my (totally ingrained and now unchangeable) swing to deliver the very most it could. Third, I would also require a trained psychologist (possibly a psychiatrist) to sort my awful brain out. Basically – I wouldn’t be able to do it without significant help. No, actually, really… I just wouldn’t be able to do it.

Basically then, the truthful answer to the posed question (for me) should be – “Unless you dedicate your entire life to golf, rebuild yourself from top to bottom and from inside to out, you will not be able to take five shots off your golf handicap.” That is not what I got though, I got this:

“Improving your golf handicap by five strokes is an ambitious but achievable goal.”

Hmm – I’m in my mid 40s and have never been lower than scratch – even when I was a young man. Could I really get to +4? Nope.

But to be fair – the advice it goes on to give is all very sensible and straight out of a manual… It would make sense if I played off 22. ChatGPT probably takes at least some of it’s answer from our website… Here’s what it says:

ChatGPT As a Golf Instructor

Fergus slices another one (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

This is the remainder of the full answer from ChatGPT:

“It requires a combination of technical improvement, mental fortitude, physical fitness, and strategic play. Here are some detailed steps to help you get there:

1. Technical Improvement

A. Take Lessons from a PGA Professional

A golf professional can provide personalized feedback on your swing, short game, and putting. Regular lessons will help you identify and correct flaws in your technique.

B. Focus on Fundamentals

Grip, Stance, and Posture: Ensure your grip, stance, and posture are correct. These basics are crucial for a consistent swing.

Swing Mechanics: Work on a smooth, controlled swing. Consistency is key.

C. Practice Your Short Game

Chipping and Pitching: Spend time practicing various lies and distances.

Putting: Work on distance control and reading greens. Consider using drills to improve your stroke consistency.

D. Play More Rounds

Apply what you've learned in lessons and practice to actual rounds of golf. Experience on the course is invaluable.

2. Mental Game

A. Develop a Pre-Shot Routine

A consistent pre-shot routine can help you stay focused and reduce nerves.

B. Stay Positive and Confident

Golf is as much a mental game as a physical one. Maintain a positive attitude and focus on each shot, not the score.

C. Course Management

Play smart golf. Avoid risky shots that could lead to big numbers. Know when to lay up and when to go for it.

3. Physical Fitness

A. Improve Flexibility and Strength

Flexibility can enhance your range of motion, while strength can improve your swing power and endurance. Consider working with a fitness trainer who specializes in golf.

B. Cardiovascular Fitness

Good cardiovascular fitness can help you maintain focus and energy throughout your round.

4. Strategic Play

A. Know Your Yardages

Understand how far you hit each club and play to your strengths. Use a rangefinder or GPS watch if necessary.

B. Play to Your Strengths

Design your strategy around your strengths. If you’re a strong driver, play aggressively off the tee. If you’re better around the greens, play more conservatively.

5. Use Technology and Data

A. Track Your Stats

Use a golf app or a scorecard to track your fairways hit, greens in regulation, putts per round, and other key stats. Analyze this data to identify areas for improvement.

B. Equipment Check

Ensure your clubs fit you properly. Get fitted for clubs if you haven’t already, as improperly fitted clubs can hinder your progress.

6. Practice with Purpose

A. Quality Over Quantity

Make your practice sessions count. Focus on specific areas that need improvement rather than just hitting balls aimlessly.

B. Simulate On-Course Conditions

Practice like you play. Simulate pressure situations, work on different types of shots, and play practice rounds where you keep score.

7. Routine Adjustments and Adaptations

A. Reflect and Adapt

After each round or practice session, reflect on what went well and what didn’t. Adapt your practice and strategy based on these reflections.

B. Stay Patient and Persistent

Improvement takes time. Stay patient and keep working on your game, even when progress seems slow.

By combining these strategies and maintaining a disciplined, focused approach, you can significantly reduce your golf handicap and achieve your goal of taking five shots off your score.”

It’s very positive isn’t it – Well maybe I was wrong. Maybe I can achieve my goal! I guess it might be right. That’s it, this is the last bit of writing I will ever do. I am going to quit work, become a full-time golfer and get my handicap down to +4. I will now leave all writing and all sage advice to ChatGPT… Wait a minute… It’s won! Clever ChatGPT!