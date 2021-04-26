We discuss the new PGA Tour bonus scheme and hear what you might have forgotten about the World Handicap System

Podcast: “Embarrassing And So Wrong” – PGA Tour Player Impact Program

On the podcast this week we discuss the new PGA Tour Player Impact Program where $40m is set to be handed out for bonuses. We also hear the 6 things you may have forgotten about the World Handicap System and wrap up all the latest from the world’s tours.

Listen below:

