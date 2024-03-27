Fascinating Data Reveals How To Get From A 5-Handicap To Scratch... And It Could Also Hold The Key To Improvement For All Amateur Golfers!
The latest Arccos data suggests how to get from a 5-handicap to scratch, but could the answer also point to progress for all golfers?
As many low-handicappers will know, the journey towards becoming a scratch golfer can be a daunting and arduous prospect. Despite the best tips and expert drills, finding those marginal gains can be very tricky if you don't know where to start.
It doesn't have to be this way, however, as the latest Arccos data highlights the key areas you should be focusing on in your pursuit of progress – and it could help all amateurs to get better at golf...
How Do I Get From A 5-Handicap To Scratch?
The first thing to mention is that getting from a 5-handicap to scratch is not a linear process, and is certainly not the same for everyone. That being said, there are plenty of things you can focus on that will help to maximise the peaks, and according to the latest Arccos data, cleaning up the bogeys could actually be more important than adding birdies to your game.
The average scratch golfer makes just 2.2 birdies per round, one better than a 5-handicapper's 1.2, but the disparity in scoring lies in the bogeys.
Scratch golfers make almost two less bogeys per round (4.6) than a 5-handicapper (6.4), which is the biggest difference across all four measured outcomes (birdie, par, bogey, double-bogey).
The data provides further context to the differentiation when you focus less on 'averages' and more on real-world examples. To evidence this, Arccos took a sample of real golfers making the journey from 5-handicap to scratch, and plotted their progress.
The golfers were selected using the following criteria:
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Interested in discovering insights on your own game from Golf Monthly's data partner? Check out the <a href="https://www.arccosgolf.com/?rfsn=4899122.4edc44&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=4899122.4edc44&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="arccosgolf.com"">Arccos website and use code: 'GolfMonthly' to save 15%
From a database of almost 17 million rounds, just 14 golfers were left – providing some additional insight into just how hard it is to achieve scratch in golf.
The average time taken to get to scratch was 26 months, with an average of 66 rounds per year (143 total) to get to that target. The graph below tracks the annualised stroke improvement of the 14 golfers in each major statistical category.
When you dive deeper into the improvement of the 14 golfers, the key to progress becomes clearer. On average, the selected golfers improved by 2.5 strokes per year, with that improvement split into the areas highlighted in the graph below.
Interestingly, this aligns somewhat to the 'typical golfer' based on data accumulated from over 870 million recorded shots. This indicates that, as well as a key focus area for low-handicap golfers, developing your long game (driving and approach) could be the most effective way to drive lasting improvement in your game.
Accounting for 69% of the required improvement for typical golfers, and 73% for the sample of 14, this shows a clear correlation with the importance of this key area for all ability levels.
So, contrary to the popular saying 'drive for show, putt for dough', it could really pay to spend some extra time and energy on driving the long game forwards.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
Major Winner Matt Fitzpatrick Outlines The Most Important Factor In Scoring Well At The Masters (And It's Not Putting)
Off the back of a top-10 at Augusta in 2023, the former US Open champion shares which part of a player's game he thinks must be in peak condition to stand a chance of slipping on the famed Green Jacket
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag? 2024 Update
The two-time Masters champion and LIV golfer has played with Ping gear since a young age
By Michael Weston Published
-
How Many Strokes Do Amateur Golfers Lose Each Round Due To Wayward Shots? The Numbers Paint An Interesting Picture...
For most amateur golfers, penalty strokes and recovery shots are inevitable, but how many do they chalk up per round? The latest Arccos data reveals the damage...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
REVEALED... The Coaching Tip That Golf Stats Guru Edoardo Molinari Used To Improve Viktor Hovland's Approach Play
The new Chief Data Strategist and Lead Tour Ambassador at Arccos revealed a key piece of advice that helped Hovland to win like 'never before'
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'If You're Not Tracking Data On Your Own Game, You Are Losing An Edge'... Arccos Stats Guru Edoardo Molinari Reveals Why Amateurs MUST Analyse Their Performance On The Golf Course
The three-time DP World Tour winner and new Chief Data Strategist at Arccos believes all amateurs should embrace statistics on the golf course...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Is Hitting Fairways Overrated? According To The Data, Obsessing Over The Short Grass Could Be A Mistake...
Every golfer wants to hit the fairway with as many tee shots as possible, but is it really as important as we make it out to be?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Want To Save 5 Shots A Round? New Data Reveals The Key Differences Between 15- And 20-Handicappers
The difference between a 15- and 20-handicapper is much more nuanced than the obvious five shots...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How To Break 80 In Golf - What The Stats Say
We take a look at some Arccos statistics for 8 handicappers to see what they do to regularly break 80...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Revealed... The Distance You Need To Hit The Golf Ball To Outdrive 99.7% Of Male Amateurs
We all want to be the longest driver in our weekend four-ball, but only a select few can hit the ball far enough to be considered the longest amateurs. Here's that data that proves it...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why Reducing Double Bogeys Is The Key To Lower Scores… Here's The Data That Proves It!
Using Arccos data, we take a look at the damage double bogeys cause to your scorecard... and it's worse than you think
By Barry Plummer Published