Coolest Golf Gear 2023...That You Haven't Already Seen

'Cool' is the word of the day on this edition of the Gear Of The Week show as Dan Parker, Neil Tappin, and Sam De'Ath discuss some of the weird and wonderful golf products they saw at last month's PGA Show in Orlando. From headcovers and shoes to apparel and remote trolleys there were a lot of equipment launches you may have missed this year...

WATCH: Dan Parker, Neil Tappin and Sam De'Ath discuss some of the coolest golf equipment they spotted at the 2023 PGA Show

Some of the gear covered in this edition of the Gear Of The Week show include new putters from LA Golf, some unique headcovers, a swathe of remote control golf trolleys, a new long-drive golf ball from Bridgestone, and a pair of golf shoes that cost $2500. As well as some of the more surprising and niche items covered, we also take a look at some limited-edition equipment launched by golf's biggest brands that were on display at the PGA show.

To listen to an extended edition of the Gear Of The Week show, including Neil Tappin's infamous quiz questions, you can listen to the podcast version below. The podcast episode of the Gear Of The Week show is also available from all good podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify, Google, and iHeart.

LISTEN: Listen to the extended Gear Of The Week show podcast that includes Neil Tappin's quiz question as well as some extra content that didn't make it into the video episode.