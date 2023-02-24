Coolest Golf Gear 2023...That You Haven't Already Seen
In this episode of the Gear Of The Week show, the Golf Monthly teams highlight some of the weird and wonderful golf gear they spotted at last month's PGA Show in Orlando
Coolest Golf Gear 2023...That You Haven't Already Seen
'Cool' is the word of the day on this edition of the Gear Of The Week show as Dan Parker, Neil Tappin, and Sam De'Ath discuss some of the weird and wonderful golf products they saw at last month's PGA Show in Orlando. From headcovers and shoes to apparel and remote trolleys there were a lot of equipment launches you may have missed this year...
WATCH: Dan Parker, Neil Tappin and Sam De'Ath discuss some of the coolest golf equipment they spotted at the 2023 PGA Show
Some of the gear covered in this edition of the Gear Of The Week show include new putters from LA Golf, some unique headcovers, a swathe of remote control golf trolleys, a new long-drive golf ball from Bridgestone, and a pair of golf shoes that cost $2500. As well as some of the more surprising and niche items covered, we also take a look at some limited-edition equipment launched by golf's biggest brands that were on display at the PGA show.
To listen to an extended edition of the Gear Of The Week show, including Neil Tappin's infamous quiz questions, you can listen to the podcast version below. The podcast episode of the Gear Of The Week show is also available from all good podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify, Google, and iHeart.
LISTEN: Listen to the extended Gear Of The Week show podcast that includes Neil Tappin's quiz question as well as some extra content that didn't make it into the video episode.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favorite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first-ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
