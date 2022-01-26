West Surrey Golf Club Course Review
The ever-improving course at West Surrey Golf Club offers a hugely enjoyable journey through delightful English countryside
West Surrey Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £75-£85wd, £80-£90we
Par 71, 6,477 yards
Slope 128
GM Verdict A very pretty and enjoyable Herbert Fowler design benefiting from a recent and comprehensive bunker re-design
Favourite Hole The very demanding par-4 3rd where both accuracy and length are required
Herbert Fowler is one of our greatest golf course architects and his legacy lives on not far from West Surrey in the excellent 36-holers at The Berkshire and Walton Heath. It was he who designed the lovely course here, following initial input from JH Taylor. The club was formed in 1910 and it is situated just a few miles south of Guildford.
Although there is a second starting point on the back nine, that is a short drive away and so the tee at the 1st is the only one from the clubhouse. Although it’s not particularly long, it’s gently uphill and a suitably testing beginner. And while the short 2nd is again no great distance, the tough par 4s that follow at the 3rd, 4th and 7th will very much call for the heavy artillery.
The bunkering throughout has been beautifully revamped, nowhere more so than at the charming par-4 8th where a cross-bunker that grinned at you just short of the green has been replaced by a far more attractive and stylish group of bunkers. The front nine concludes with the second of the three par 5s.
The two short holes on the back nine come early at 10 and 12, and they sandwich another very tough par 4 at the 11th.
The final short hole is SI10 and all the better both strategically and visually for its recently improved bunkering.
There is a handful of two-shotters from the 13th. None of them is particularly long, but this is the narrowest part of the course and the trees are more in play. There is a potentially very pleasing finish in store; a reasonably short par 5 played from an elevated tee meaning there are hopes of a birdie to close.
West Surrey is a lovely club with a very pleasant clubhouse and a course that has recently been lovingly upgraded by leading architect Ken Moodie. It is now one of the best golf courses in Surrey, a county with more than its fair share of golfing treasures. Even in top-grade company, West Surrey easily holds its own and is well worth seeking out.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
-
-
Farnham Golf Club Course Review
The expansive and very pretty course at Farnham Golf Club is packed with strong holes that challenge and reward
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Puttenham Golf Club Course Review
Expanded and extensively redesigned in the late 1980s, Puttenham Golf Club has a tree-lined and undulating course that is full of joy
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Farnham Golf Club Course Review
The expansive and very pretty course at Farnham Golf Club is packed with strong holes that challenge and reward
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Puttenham Golf Club Course Review
Expanded and extensively redesigned in the late 1980s, Puttenham Golf Club has a tree-lined and undulating course that is full of joy
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Pitlochry Golf Club Course Review
The wonderfully scenic hillside course at Pitlochry Golf Club is a feast for the eye and a golfing delight
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Manchester Golf Club Course Review
This glorious escape to the country at Manchester Golf Club is a beautiful and rewarding test of golf
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Llandrindod Wells Golf Club Course Review
Set in the most glorious hillside location, the course at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club should be on every golfer’s radar
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Langland Bay Golf Club Course Review
Defined by its ever-changing nature, the James Braid course at Langland Bay Golf Club is terrific fun and very photogenic
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Cardigan Golf Club Course Review
Even without its stunning views, the cliff-top course at Cardigan Golf Club is an excellent test of golf
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Harpenden Common Golf Club Course Review
The pretty course at friendly Harpenden Common Golf Club is great fun and rewards brain over brawn
By Rob Smith • Published