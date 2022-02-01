Best Golf Courses In The Brecon Beacons

The mountains and moorlands of the Brecon Beacons have long been a magnet for lovers of the outdoors and nature. With a wealth of accommodation options, the whole region is gloriously beautiful and makes for an ideal destination for visits short and long. Reflecting its natural and rugged beauty, there are plenty of golf courses located inside or within a reasonably short drive from this national park.

Brecon

The approach to the eighth green at Brecon, the hole borders the River Usk (Image credit: Rob Smith)

GF 9 Holes £10 Mon-Sat; 18 Holes £15 Mon-Fri, £20 Sat

Par 70, 5,974 yards

Contact Brecon Golf Club

The charming 9-holer at Brecon sits in a lovely spot between the town and the River Usk. The original layout was designed in 1902 by James Braid, and it is best to make your score in the opening handful of holes. These feature two par 3s, a pair of drive and pitch par 4s, and the solitary long hole. You are then faced with four challenging two-shotters, with the 7th and 8th skirting the river which will catch anything heading too far right.

Builth Wells

GF £32 Mon-Fri, £35 weekend

Par 66, 5,420 yards

Contact Builth Wells Golf Club

The sixteenth at Builth Wells is a tricky left-to-right dogleg that crosses the River Chwefri (Image credit: Builth Wells Golf Club)

Opened as a 9-holer in 1923, it was doubled in size in 1986 by the creation of some contrasting holes which now serve as the 9th to the 17th. The original holes are traditional in design and generally run in parallel through mature parkland. The newer holes are a very interesting and perhaps at times eccentric mix which could hardly be more different. Lacking in yardage and without a par five on the course, this is nonetheless charming and varied golf in a most delightful setting.

Cradoc

GF £30 Mon-Thu, £35 Fri, £40 weekend

Par 71, 6,188 yards

Contact Cradoc Golf Club

The view from the 2-tier seventh green at Cradoc (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The extremely pretty parkland course at Cradoc is a hugely enjoyable design which opened for play in 1967. The lush, gently-sloping and generally tree-lined holes run along the side of a hill and completely encompass Penoyre, a beautiful Georgian mansion that has been converted into apartments. The opening few holes ease you into the round before a belter of a par 4 at six takes you up towards the stately home. The 10th takes you to the highest part of the course where buzzards abound. The 12th is a very photogenic short hole and the closing four are all challenging but fun.

Glynneath

GF £15 Mon-Fri, £25 weekend

Par 70, 5,974 yards

Contact Glynneath Golf Club

The fifteenth at Glynneath enjoys a gloriously tranquil setting in the hills (Image credit: Rob Smith)

For a club that is 90 years old and flies some way under the radar, Glynneath Golf Club has been working hard on its course in recent times towards the future. Set way up in the foothills of the beautiful Brecon Beacons, there are a few noticeable climbs, but while these add to the challenge, they also reward by serving up terrific visual appeal. Two extreme doglegs at 11 and 14 require perfect drives, and the par-3 15th is both daunting and very attractive.

Llandrindod Wells

GF Round: £35wd, £40we: Day: £40wd, £45we

Par 69, 5,762 yards

Contact Llandrindod Wells Golf Club

A view towards the sixteenth green with the clubhouse waiting in the distance (Image credit: Llandrindod Wells Golf Club)

This secluded club was founded in 1905, and its elevated, joy-making course was designed by Harry Vardon with modifications in the 1930s by James Braid. There are no sand bunkers at Llandrindod Wells, and there are blind shots as well as tons of old-fashioned charm. The reward for any climbing here is even more spectacular views as well as some thrilling, elevated drives. For glorious, far-reaching views, and a fun-filled and peaceful round in unspoilt countryside, this is up there with the best.

Morlais Castle

Par 71, 6,323 yards

GF £25 Mon-Fri, £30 weekend

Contact Morlais Castle Golf Club

The fourteenth at Morlais Castle with the par-4 second heading away in the distance (Image credit: Elliott Heath)

The moorland/downland course at Morlais Castle enjoys a fabulous hilltop setting just outside Merthyr Tydfil and treats the golfer with glorious views all the way. Founded in 1900, the original nine holes run on the western side of the hill around an old quarry, and the 13th-century castle can still be seen to the right-hand side of the 3rd. The back nine was not opened until almost 30 years ago, and the result is a par-71 course that extends to over 6,500 yards from the back tees.

Mountain Ash

GF £25 all week

Par 69, 5,553 yards

Contact Mountain Ash Golf Club

Mountain Ash is blessed with fabulous views that will keep you smiling no matter how you are playing (Image credit: Mountain Ash Golf Club)

This is a delightful, hilly, old-fashioned course with blind shots, the occasional crossing of another hole, two super-tough par 4s at the 8th and 12th, and most of all, sensational views all the way. There are driveable par 4s, a lovely handful of short holes, some scarily small greens, and something new at every turn. The descent back down to the clubhouse comes pretty much in three blows at the par-5 closing hole, played from way up high with a blind drive into the unknown. Great fun and great value.

Pontardawe

GF £25 all week (after 3pm at the weekend)

Par 70, 5,789 yards

Contact Pontardawe Golf Club

The fourteenth green at Pontardawe looking up towards the mountains (Image credit: Pontardawe Golf Club)

This very attractive and tree-lined course may not be so widely known, but it is highly rated by all those who are in-the-know. The club was formed almost a century ago and extended to 18 holes in 1968. There is plenty of risk and reward meaning it’s possible to score well when the golfing gods are smiling on you. Positional play is key here as there are a number of green approaches played over tall trees where being too close can make it impossible to loft the ball sufficiently.

In an area that lacks any Top 100 golf courses or indeed Next 100 courses, there are plenty more delightful, extremely scenic and very well-priced golf courses dotted in and around the periphery of the stunning Brecon Beacons. For golfers who value views and setting as a prime asset, the area makes for a fabulous location for a sporting break.