Sunday Swagger's Guinness Range Is Back And It's The Ideal Place To Find A Golf Gift For Stout Fans

We have loved the Sunday Swagger x Guinness partnership for a while now and the latest collection continues that theme. It features some bold, eye-catching designs whilst some are a bit more understated with subtle nods to the brand.

The latest drop features updated prints, button up shirts, some new quarter zips and a Juniper hoodie which I myself got my hands on and really like.

Additionally for Guinness fans looking for something to add to the bag, the launch includes a fresh drop of golfing accessories with plenty of ways to show your appreciation of the black stuff, such as the new Two Can towel which references the iconic Toucan mascot.

There are also ball markers, headcovers, and the hats look great in my opinion with several styles to choose from. A special shout out to the Reflection and Lovely Day t-shirts as well, those are awesome.