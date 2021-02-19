Take a look at the new adidas clothing worn by American Xander Schauffele this week at Riviera.

What Is Xander Schauffele Wearing?

With a stellar field of players competing this week at The Genesis Invitational, many eyes will be locked on the big names competing for what would be a huge victory.

Three such names that definitely fit into this bracket are adidas players Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Joaquin Niemann. You should keep an eye out not just because they are three stars of the game, but also because this week in California they are all wearing some brand new adicross apparel from adidas.

Below we have included all the details on the products and how you can get the modern and cutting edge looks.

Xander Schauffele is wearing new products in the adidas adicross line for 2021. Adicross was originally launched in 2017 and sought to bridge the gap between lifestyle and performance through apparel that could be worn on and off the course with ease.

This philosophy has continued, as adidas continues to try to be the most progressive brand in golf, with a new streetwear collection which Xander is wearing during competition this week.

Additionally this new collection continues adidas’ objective of ending plastic waste through sustainable cotton farming, or through the use of recycled content.

What Shirt Is Xander Schauffele Wearing?

Xander will wear two different adicross shirts this week out at Riviera Country Club, one of which is a polo and the other is a mock tee.

On Thursday and Saturday he will have the adicross Desert Print Polo on.

Inspired by the desert sand landscape, this unique design features perforated fabric in the body for enhanced breathability and moisture management.

US Buy Now at Adidas for $80

Then on Friday and Sunday he will be wearing the adicross Draw Fade Mock Tee which is a 100% recycled polyester pique design that can be used absolutely anywhere.

US Buy Now at Adidas for $70

UK Buy Now at Adidas for £35

What Trousers Is Xander Schauffele Wearing?

The collection is not just about shirts though because trousers are included too.

On Thursday Xander will wear the adicross Woven Joggers (pictured above), which give players some room around the leg for mobility but also has a design that is tapered around the ankle for a modern look.

That modern look is one of the biggest plus points here because these joggers are at home off the golf course too.

US Buy Now at Adidas for $110

UK Buy Now at Adidas for £70

Then from Friday to Sunday he will wear the adicross Stretch Chinos.

As the name would suggest these are made from a stretchy cotton to give more room in the leg, whilst also remaining very soft to the touch.

What Shoes Is Xander Schauffele Wearing?

Schauffele will also be sporting the Adidas ZG21 shoes throughout the week. These shoes are lightweight and have a low profile, providing a solid foundation for every shot.

They are also made from 50% recycled materials, continuing Adidas’ goal to end plastic waste in their production.

US Buy Now at Adidas for $180

UK Buy Now at Adidas for £150

What Cap Is Xander Schauffele Wearing?

He also wears an adidas Performance Cap too which keeps him hydrated on the golf course and is catered to any shaped head because it is one size fits most.

UK Buy Now at adidas for £13