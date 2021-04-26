The Ben Hogan PTx Pro Iron has made it into our Editor's Choice List for 2021.

Ben Hogan PTx Pro Iron

Ben Hogan Golf’s stated aim is to produce the irons Ben Hogan would make if he had today’s technology available. The PTx Pro Irons provide the perfect demonstration of that objective. Available in chrome and black, they offer forged feel and feedback combined with enhanced performance delivered by a slightly larger face profile and wider sole.

The long irons feature a multi-material construction positioning mass across the face to promote a straighter ball flight and better launch. The shorter irons offer a more penetrating ball flight to maximise control.

Ben Hogan PTx Pro Irons

Consistent Performance

The co-forged process used to construct the PTx Pro Irons allows for an extremely consistent placing of centre of gravity in each club. This goes a long way to reducing ballooned short iron shots and thinned long-iron shots.

With a cleverly designed V-sole for improved turf-interaction, the set really does deliver a great blend of forgiveness and workability.

RELATED: Ben Hogan PTx Pro Irons Review

Business Model delivers value

Unlike many larger manufacturers, Ben Hogan assembles all its products in the USA before shipping on to Europe. In fact, the clubs are hand crafted in a facility just a few miles from Hogan’s original factory in Fort Worth, Texas.

The company continues to use the same basic manufacturing techniques that Hogan pioneered, while incorporating modern innovations and advances in technology.

Ben Hogan sells direct to the consumer with all sales going through its website. But these are not, ‘off-the-rack’ irons. Ben Hogan has no such thing as a standard set up – it will build the best golf irons to fit you via its impressive online fitting platform.

If you already know your set-up, it’s a great way to get high-quality forged irons at an excellent price. If you don’t know your set-up, there’s a simple online fitting process. Hogan will send you a demo club to trial too, so there’s really no excuse to not try one for yourself. Once you do, we’re confident you’ll be impressed.

Ben Hogan PTx Pro Irons