The Training Aid That Turned Rory McIlroy's Season Around... And How It Could Help You!

The Pro Sendr training aid is a hot topic in the golfing world, so much so that a number of the game's biggest names have already been spotted using it at tournaments. It was designed by two world class coaches, Sean Foley and David Woods, and in this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Nathan Cook discusses why this device has become so popular so quickly.

A high percentage of amateur golfers get into a position at the top of the swing where they create extension in their right wrist. This causes the clubface to become open and can create a steeper shaft angle, which can lead to one of the most common faults we see as coaches... an over-the-top slice.

By wearing the Pro Sendr on your trail hand, this promotes more flexion in the wrist, creating a more neutral clubface position and helps to create a shallower downswing.

Lots of tour pros have been seen using this training aid, including one of the greatest of all time Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was captured on video explaining that it gave him the feel he had been trying to achieve for a while, after experiencing a dip in form earlier in the year.

Specifically, it got him into a great spot at the top of the backswing, allowing him to swing freely down and into impact. He started using it at the end of May and his results almost immediately improved.

As you can see from the picture below, with no training aid and extension in the trail wrist (left), the clubface is set in an open position. Compare this to the image on the right where I'm wearing the Pro Sendr - the magnet on the clubface shows the difference in the angle this creates.

(Image credit: Nathan Cook)

The other key section of the swing this helps with is into impact (P6). Maintaining flexion in the trail wrist at this position can lead to a stable clubface through the hitting area. If the wrist gets extended the clubface will be too open, causing the ball to miss right or lead to overactive hands through impact and a loss of control.

An extended wrist at P6 can be seen in the below picture (left) and you can see the difference in the clubface angle at this point of the swing using the Pro Sendr (right).

(Image credit: Nathan Cook)

With the clubface under more control, it allows the golfer to simply turn through the shot for more consistency in strike and ball flight.

This is a really simple but effective training aid to use, especially if you struggle with an open clubface. It works so well because it gives you instant feedback and feels you can take with you onto the course.

It's little wonder it's caused such a storm since its launch!