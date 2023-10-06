The Training Aid That Turned Rory McIlroy's Season Around... And How It Could Help You!
Since its launch earlier this year, the Pro Sendr has become extremely popular with a range of golfers. PGA pro Nathan Cook explains why...
The Pro Sendr training aid is a hot topic in the golfing world, so much so that a number of the game's biggest names have already been spotted using it at tournaments. It was designed by two world class coaches, Sean Foley and David Woods, and in this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Nathan Cook discusses why this device has become so popular so quickly.
A high percentage of amateur golfers get into a position at the top of the swing where they create extension in their right wrist. This causes the clubface to become open and can create a steeper shaft angle, which can lead to one of the most common faults we see as coaches... an over-the-top slice.
By wearing the Pro Sendr on your trail hand, this promotes more flexion in the wrist, creating a more neutral clubface position and helps to create a shallower downswing.
Lots of tour pros have been seen using this training aid, including one of the greatest of all time Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was captured on video explaining that it gave him the feel he had been trying to achieve for a while, after experiencing a dip in form earlier in the year.
Specifically, it got him into a great spot at the top of the backswing, allowing him to swing freely down and into impact. He started using it at the end of May and his results almost immediately improved.
As you can see from the picture below, with no training aid and extension in the trail wrist (left), the clubface is set in an open position. Compare this to the image on the right where I'm wearing the Pro Sendr - the magnet on the clubface shows the difference in the angle this creates.
The other key section of the swing this helps with is into impact (P6). Maintaining flexion in the trail wrist at this position can lead to a stable clubface through the hitting area. If the wrist gets extended the clubface will be too open, causing the ball to miss right or lead to overactive hands through impact and a loss of control.
An extended wrist at P6 can be seen in the below picture (left) and you can see the difference in the clubface angle at this point of the swing using the Pro Sendr (right).
With the clubface under more control, it allows the golfer to simply turn through the shot for more consistency in strike and ball flight.
This is a really simple but effective training aid to use, especially if you struggle with an open clubface. It works so well because it gives you instant feedback and feels you can take with you onto the course.
It's little wonder it's caused such a storm since its launch!
Location: Hamptworth Golf Club, Dibden Golf Centre and Skylark Golf & Country Club
Nathan is an extremely passionate coach who works across a variety of clubs in Hampshire. His dad was a semi-professional footballer and coach, and he played football and tennis to a high standard growing up. The ambition was always to become a tennis coach, until he started playing golf aged 15 and he fell in love with the sport.
Greatest teaching success:
I would say I have two, the first is coaching a young lad for the previous six years who has now turned into a plus-2 handicap at 17 and is heading to college in America. The second would be a guy I met six years ago who had never picked up a golf club before but came along to a 30-minute initial lesson. He’s now a member of a golf club, a 12 handicap, has regular lessons, attends various events, brings his daughter to my junior coaching, and has genuinely become a friend.
Teaching philosophy:
I believe that golf should be for everyone; regardless of age, ability, sex or background. The clubs I teach at are all very different from members only to pay-and-play. I want to ensure that my coaching stays consistent with all of my students and am very passionate about making the game as enjoyable as possible for everyone. My weekly junior programme is very diverse with a mixture of boys and girls, and children from different ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. I’ve also set up a golf society called the Top 100 Tour which gives all golfers the chance to play the best 100 courses in England. The idea is to offer amateur golfers the chance to play at some of the most exclusive golf courses that they might not have a chance to play otherwise.
Greatest teacher:
The head pro from the club where I grew up and learnt to play in Boston, Lincolnshire. He was a great coach, really motivated us to go out and compete against each other all the time. He produced two golfers that are now on the European Tour, one on the Challenge Tour and two PGA professionals, including myself. All from a small club with limited facilities but a great club and a passionate pro. He was definitely someone who inspired me to become a golf coach.
-
-
