I'm A PGA Pro And I Can Eliminate Your Golf Swing Takeaway Troubles With 3 Expert Tips And Drills...

An inside takeaway in your golf swing is one of a number of common faults for amateur golfers, and without the best golf tips it can lead to big scores and plenty of frustration.

Fortunately, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Neil Marr has three expert tips and drills to cure your takeaway troubles...

Eliminate Your Golf Swing Takeaway Troubles

Far more people take the club back too far inside the line (image below) than outside. Taking it away too far inside will often, though not always, lead to throwing the club outside and across the line from the top.

Check your takeaway by setting another club on the ground at 8 o’clock relative to you and then getting your takeaway to mirror that. Practise the takeaway first before trying to hit balls, and use this as an important part of your pre-shot routine.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Drill 1

Another great way to help cure an inside takeaway is to hold the club about a foot from the head, with the grip resting against your right side.

This drill helps to improve your first move away as you get the feeling for the clubhead remaining outside your hands – they can’t go anywhere else as the grip end is pressing against your right side. Then replicate the move holding the club properly.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Drill 2

Those who take it away too far outside the line are likely to have very little hip movement, so I have a different drill to encourage them to rotate their hips more as they take the club away, rather than starting with a largely arms-based move. Stick the butt of the club into your belly, as here, and then try to move it to the right with your stomach.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

