English and Kuchar win Franklin Templeton Shootout
They finished one shot clear of Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly in Naples, Florida
Matt Kuchar: Putting Masterclass
Fergus Bisset gets a putting lesson from Matt Kuchar of the USA
By Fergus Bisset •
RBC Heritage: Can Spieth win again?
Matt Kuchar defends RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth is looking to win again
By Fergus Bisset •
Humana Challenge: day 2 report
Ryan Palmer's two eagles and six birdies equals a Tour consecutive-hole record
By Roderick Easdale •
Gallery: Sony Open in Hawaii 2015
Jimmy Walker's nine-shot win in the Sony Open in Hawaii of 2015
By Roderick Easdale •
Sony Open in Hawaii – Day 3 report
Defending champion Jimmy Walker shoots 62 to take a two-shot lead
By Roderick Easdale •
The Memorial Tournament Preview
By Fergus Bisset •
Matt Kuchar wins RBC Heritage
By Fergus Bisset •
Masters 2014: Kuchar to contend?
Golf Monthly Staff Writer Nick Bonfield assessed Matt Kuchar's chances of claiming a first major championship in the 2014 Masters Tournament at Augusta National
By Nick Bonfield •
Kuchar’s Win at Memorial Boosts Bridgestone Golf UK
Record sales increasing at Bridgestone, helped by Matt Kuchar's fine display at Memorial
By Lewis Pacelli •
Matt Kuchar wins the Memorial Tournament
Matt Kuchar of the USA won the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance, at Muirfield Village Golf Club, by two shots from countryman Kevin Chappell.
By Fergus Bisset •
Matt Kuchar wins WGC-Accenture Matchplay Championship
Matt Kuchar beat Hunter Mahan 2&1 in the final of the WGC-Accenture Matchplay Championship at Dove Mountain in Arizona to win the first World Golf Championship of the season
By Nick Bonfield •
Matt Kuchar: the man to beat?
With fond memories on The Athletic Club, a huge win under his belt and one of the most solid games in world golf, Matt Kuchar looks set to contend at the 2012 U.S. Open in June
By Nick Bonfield •
Matt Kuchar wins The Players Championship
Matt Kuchar held his nerve on the final day to win the The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
By Tom Clarke •
RBC partners Furyk, Els and Kuchar
RBC has strengthened its involvement with golf by announcing new relationships with PGA Tour stars Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Matt Kuchar who will become ambassadors and represent the RBC brand at tournaments worldwide
By Golf Monthly •
Matt Kuchar wins The Barclays
American Ryder Cup player Matt Kuchar managed to capitilise on a three putt from Scot Martin Laird on the 72nd hole to win the first fedexcup playoff event on the first extra hole
By Tom Clarke •
Matt Kuchar wins Turning Stone Championship after play-off
American Matt Kuchar has won the PGA Tour's Turning Stone Championship at Atunyote, after returning to the course on Monday to defeat compatriot Vaughn Taylor in a play-off.
By Golf Monthly •