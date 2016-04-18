Luke Donald
Latest
Bryan beats Donald to RBC Heritage title
The rookie finished one ahead of the Englishman at Harbour Town Golf Links
-
Grace overhauls Donald to win RBC Heritage
Branden Grace beat Luke Donald and Russell Knox by two shots at Harbour Town
By Fergus Bisset •
-
-
Europe’s best aim to master Woburn
Ian Poulter hosts the re-established British Masters at Woburn
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Wyndham: Villegas defends, Woods starts
Camilo is returning champ, Tiger is hoping to make the FexEx playoffs
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Luke Donald qualifies for US Open
The former world No. 1 sealed his place in Florida yesterday.
By Will Medlock •
-
Final U.S. Open prep at St. Jude Classic
Ben Crane defends as players build up towards the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Eight short game maestros
Eight players who have wielded a wedge like a magic wand.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Weather forecast for BMW PGA Championship
The European Tour’s flagship event looks set to be blessed by good weather
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Luke Donald's Open hopes hang in the balance at Wentworth
Luke Donald needs a good week at the BMW PGA to qualify for The Open
By Jake O'Reilly •
-
BMW PGA Championship preview
European Tour’s flagship event has attracted huge interest and a top-class field
By Roderick Easdale •
-
RBC Heritage: Can Spieth win again?
Matt Kuchar defends RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth is looking to win again
By Fergus Bisset •
-
PGA Tour Sony Open 2015 preview
The PGA Tour's first full-field event of 2015 is the Sony Open in Hawaii
By Roderick Easdale •
-
All New Luke Donald Swing Sequence
By Neil Tappin •
-
Luke Donald: My Wedge Set-up
Luke Donald gives his thoughts on his own, as well as other professionals, wedge setup to the Golf Monthly team.
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Luke Donald Short Game Tips
Luke Donald talks to Golf Monthly about the relevance of technique and feel in the game and which he feels to be of premium importance.
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Luke Donald: What's In The Bag?
By Neil Tappin •
-
Luke Donald: How to use your weight in the golf swing
By Neil Tappin •
-
Luke Donald: the Moment
Mizuno has put together a short film detailing Luke Donald's endless quest for perfection
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Luke Donald extends partnership with Mizuno Golf
World number three Luke Donald has signed a multi-year extension with Mizuno Golf
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Ian Woosnam backs Luke Donald and Paul Lawrie at Lytham
Ian Woosnam believes world number one Luke Donald will be joined by Scotland's Paul Lawrie among the contenders this week in the 2012 Open Championship.
By Robin Barwick •
-
Luke Donald wins BMW PGA Championship
Luke Donald has successfully defended the BMW PGA Championship over the West Course at Wentworth. The Englishman finished four clear of Paul Lawrie and Justin Rose and returned to Number 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Luke Donald and Tom Lewis pick up awards
The week of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth began with the Players' Awards Dinner where Tom Lewis and Luke Donald picked up trophies
By Tom Clarke •
-
Luke Donald wins Transitions Championship
England’s Luke Donald came through a four-man playoff to win the Transitions Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Florida. The victory pushed Donald back to Number 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
By Fergus Bisset •